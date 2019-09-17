Global Mezcal Market to Reach US$ 738 Mn by 2027, Growing at 13% CAGR - TMR

Rising demand for organic and natural ingredients in the beverage industry is driving the growth of the Mezcal Market.

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the global mezcal market is likely to witness substantial growth due to the growing demand for beverages that helps in checking blood sugar and bettering digestion. Many alcohol lovers are now increasingly opting for mezcal in different parts of the globe. Mezcal has emerged as a healthy substitute of liquors like Tequila. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the global mezcal market is likely to gain momentum considerably from the encouraging attitude toward mezcal.

El Silencio Holdings, INC., Familia Camarena Tequila, William Grant & Sons Ltd, Brown-Forman Corporation (Grupo Industrial Herradura, S.A. de C.V.), Sauza Tequila Import Company, and Don Julio, S.A. de C.V. are some of the well-established companies operating in the global mezcal market.

Making use of extensive research methods, Transparency Market Research (TMR) has come up with a report titled global mezcal market. The study mentions every minute detail influencing the global mezcal market to aid stakeholders make informed decisions. The market is likely to register a growth rate of 13% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 738 mn through 2027.

North America and Europe Offer Promising Growth Opportunities during the Forecast Period

For the purpose of analysis, the global mezcal market has been segmented into the principal regions of Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America.

Europe and North America are likely to account for a substantial chunk of the global mezcal market during the assessment period, from 2019 to 2027. In the U.S., the mezcal market has very strong presence with mezcal becoming increasingly popular among the younger generation. The American millennials are developing interest in small batch spirits and authentic flavors.

Asia Pacific is another region that is likely to exhibit rapid growth and account for substantial share of the global mezcal market during the period of assessment. The changing preference for beverages in the region indicates inculcation of western drinking habits. In addition to that, rising disposable income in the region makes it possible for bibulous consumers to go for premium drinks like mezcal.

Availability of Numerous Varieties to Spur Demand for Mezcal Worldwide

The global mezcal market is driven by the fact that it serves as an excellent substitute of other alcoholic drinks. Additionally, availability of wide variety of flavors makes mezcal a popular choice amongst many. Various flavors like turmeric, spicy ginger, chili pepper or a unique blend of all of these ingredients make it a health drink too, which helps in triggering growth of the global mezcal market. On certain occasions, these drinks are carbonated to enhance its taste and add refreshing and tingling sensation. Such wide array of flavors gives the consumers liberty to choose according to his or her free will.

However, improper disposal of liquid and solid waste that is produced at the time of mezcal making leads to destruction of the underwater ecosystem and contamination of water. Therefore, the vendors of the global mezcal market are required to comply with the regulations laid by authorities. They are taking up various waste management procedures to ensure that mezcal production process becomes environment friendly. For instance, some mezcal producers are making reuse of byproducts of mezcal producing process by composting and converting them into sun-dried bricks. These bricks are then use for various construction purposes. Adoption of environment friendly methods has emerged as a trend in the global mezcal market.

Mezcal aejo is one of the varieties of mezcal drinks. It is aged for at least one year in containers that are similar to the ones used for high-end tequila varieties. Mezcal aejo has acquired same popularity as luxury tequila. Mezcal aejo has garnered substantial popularity in North America, particularly among the key influencers of the region. Popularity of Mezcal aejo plays a significant role in driving the growth of the global mezcal market during the assessment period.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Mezcal market (Product: Mezcal Joven, Mezcal Reposado, and Mezcal Anejo; Concentrate: 100% Tequila and Mix Tequila; Sales Channel: HORECA, Specialty Stores, Modern Trade, and Online Retailers) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2027.”

The global mezcal market is segmented based on:

Product

Mezcal Joven

Mezcal Reposado

Mezcal Anejo

Concentrate

100% Tequila

Mix Tequila

Sales Channel

HORECA

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade

Online Retailers

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



