Tempered Networks Receives Prestigious SINET 16 Innovators Award

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempered Networks, Inc., the secure networking company, today announced that it has been honored with the SINET 16 Innovators award in recognition for its cutting-edge platform to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Each year, SINET evaluates the technologies and products of hundreds of emerging Cybersecurity companies from around the world and selects the 16 most innovative and compelling companies.



“Congratulations to this year’s SINET 16 Innovators, who are emerging as leaders in their field, and paving the way for critical security advancements across industries,” said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. “We are proud to play a role in increasing the awareness of these technologies and look forward to watching these companies continue to grow and innovate.”

Entries were evaluated in a two-stage process by the elite SINET Showcase Judging Committee , which is comprised of 100 cybersecurity professionals, including chief security information officers from leading organizations worldwide, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, and distinguished venture capital firms.

“With the cybersecurity market becoming increasingly crowded it’s problematic for customers to cut through the vendor noise,” said Jeff Hussey, CEO of Tempered Networks. “SINET is breaking down communication barriers with its burgeoning global cybersecurity community for senior level private and government security professionals, solution providers, buyers, researchers, and investors. We’re truly honored with this recognition and validation of Tempered Networks’ IIoT cybersecurity platform to secure billions of vulnerable IIoT devices, without forklift upgrades, specialized skills or added headcount.”

Tempered Networks and the other winners will present their solutions on stage at the SINET Showcase in front of 350 attendees, including investors, cybersecurity solution decision makers and policy makers. The event will take place on Nov. 6-7, 2019, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

About Tempered Networks

Tempered Networks offers an IIoT cybersecurity solution that unifies networking and security into a single platform, purpose-built for the unique demands of the IIoT. Enterprises gain incredible flexibility with the ability to securely network any device, virtual or physical machine, or cloud environment across both IT and OT environments. Our intuitive management console makes it easy to instantly connect, segment and manage all networked IIoT devices at scale—without requiring advanced IT skills. Customers gain the freedom to connect anything without worry, significantly reduce risk, accelerate deployments, and optimize resiliency. Our customers include leaders in smart buildings, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and utilities. Follow us @TemperedNW on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn for more information about Tempered Networks.

About SINET

SINET is a purpose driven community focused on the advancement of innovation and the enablement of global collaboration between the public and private sectors to defeat Cybersecurity threats. SINET is a “Super Connector” that executes their mission by actively bringing together innovators with executives from private industry, venture capital, investment banking, system integration, policy, legal, academia and the science communities as well as the Federal Government’s civilian, military and intelligence agencies.



SINET hosts trusted Summits, Workshops and Public Private Partnership Dinners in Davos, Paris, Scottsdale, Toronto, Sydney, London, Silicon Valley, Washington DC, Melbourne and New York City: www.security-innovation.org

