The Eclipse Foundation Wins Duke’s Choice Award for Open Source Contributions to the Java Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation was awarded a Duke’s Choice Award yesterday in recognition for outstanding open source contributions to the Java ecosystem and the community-driven achievement of moving Java EE technologies from Oracle to the Jakarta EE Working Group . Held at the Oracle Code One conference and tradeshow, the Duke’s Choice Awards celebrate invaluable innovation in Java-based technologies and contributions to Java.



This award comes on the heels of the Foundation’s release last week of the fully open source Jakarta EE 8 Full Platform and Web Profile specifications and related TCKs. The Eclipse Foundation has a proven track record of enabling innovation in the Java industry earned over 15 years. Last year, Eclipse MicroProfile was recognized with a Duke’s Choice Award for filling a critical gap in the Java ecosystem by enabling the development and deployment of simple, low-profile microservices developed on the Java EE/Jakarta EE Platform. The Eclipse IDE, one of the world’s most popular desktop development environments for Java, is downloaded over 2 million times per month and is the critical development environment for more than 4 million active users.

“There is no greater recognition than that which comes from your colleagues and fellow community members,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “The dedicated Jakarta EE community made tremendous strides this year, culminating in the release of the Jakarta EE 8 Platform which brings enterprise Java under the open source umbrella to the benefit of vendors, developers, and enterprise customers alike. We’re thrilled with our progress and equally happy that the broader Java community shares our passion.”

Now in its 17th year, the primary judging criterion for this prestigious industry award is innovation, putting small developer shops and individual developers on an equal footing with global giants. Nominations are accepted by everyone (including Oracle employees) for anyone (including self-nominations) of a project, person, product, service or any program related to Java innovation.

The Eclipse Foundation is showcasing Jakarta EE 8, Eclipse GlassFish 5.1 (a fully certified Jakarta EE 8 compatible implementation), MicroProfile, Eclipse Che 7 (the world’s first Kubernetes-native IDE), and other cloud native Java projects in booth #3228 at the Oracle Code One conference and tradeshow, taking place September 16-19 at Moscone Center in San Francisco.

About The Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable and commercially-focused environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 375 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for a wide range of technology domains such as IoT, automotive, geospatial, systems engineering and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is a not-for-profit organization supported by over 275 members, including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for business strategy. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org .

