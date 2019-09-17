Air New Zealand Automates Real-time Shipment Tracking with the Descartes Core™ ULD Solution 

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Air New Zealand, which operates a global network providing passenger and cargo services to, from and within New Zealand, is using the Descartes Core™ Unit Load Device (ULD) Tracking solution to automatically monitor the real-time location of international mail, parcel and cargo shipments while they are in the air and on the ground.

“With the dramatic rise in ecommerce, Air New Zealand is handling a growing volume of air cargo and the industry’s traditional manual practices for tracking freight are no longer sufficient,” said Jonathon Dale, Manager Commercial, Cargo Cmcl and Ventures at Air New Zealand. “With the Descartes system, we now have a digital solution to identify the exact location of an air freight container and the status of its load at any given moment. The ability to continuously and automatically track air freight is a powerful boost to customer service and helps to significantly reduce the costs of air cargo operations.”

A next-generation, Bluetooth-enabled solution, Descartes Core ULD Tracking helps air carriers automate freight tracking, increase operating efficiencies and improve asset management by providing real-time visibility into the location of international mail, parcel and cargo shipments bundled into a single ULD container. Using mobile technology, carriers scan Bluetooth tags affixed to ULDs prior to loading. Whether on the ground or in the air, real-time connectivity to ULDs via the Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) network, part of the Descartes Global Logistics Network™, enables carriers to easily access accurate ULD location information and other data, such as precise temperature, movement (e.g., shock, acceleration and orientation), humidity, light and fire. Tags can also be added to any ground service equipment for full control over a carrier’s equipment.

"We’re pleased to help Air New Zealand modernize its ULD fleet tracking practices,” said Ian Craig, VP, Product Management at Descartes Systems Group. “Descartes has a long-standing history of innovation in the air cargo industry with its air messaging and security filing technologies. Now, with the broadest reach and network coverage in the industry, and the ability to tag and track ULDs in real-time, air carriers have the means to provide customers with the accurate and real-time cargo updates they are demanding in an era where the ability to report on the movement of goods has never been more critical to supply chain operations.”

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand operates a global network that provides passenger and cargo services to, from and within New Zealand to approximately 17 million passengers a year. Air New Zealand's strategic focus and competitive advantage lies within the Pacific Rim where the airline's network reach extends from New Zealand into Australia, Asia, and the Americas. Air New Zealand operates its own connection to London and through global alliance partners connects New Zealand to Europe and beyond, with over 3,400 flights, on average, each week to domestic and international destinations. Air New Zealand's consolidated operating revenue was $5.5 billion in the 2018 financial year, generated by a fleet of over 100 aircraft and over 12,500 employees based globally. For more information, visit www.airnewzealand.co.nz .

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

