EMMY-NOMINATED ACTOR TERRENCE J TO HOST TMCF 32nd ANNIVERSARY AWARDS GALA

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), announced today, the host of the 32nd Anniversary Awards Gala, presented by Ally Financial Inc. will be celebrity host, actor and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) graduate, Terrence J. The black-tie Awards Gala will take place Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Washington, DC.

Terrence J is a well-established actor, host, producer, author, and philanthropist, widely recognized as one of Hollywood’s most skilled multi-hyphenates. From hosting to acting in worldwide box office hit films including THINK LIKE A MAN, THINK LIKE A MAN TOO, and THE PERFECT MATCH, his extensive film and television resume continues to grow.

“Hosting the TMCF Awards Gala is actually a host’s dream because I get to stand before 450 HBCU students I value, on behalf of an organization I champion as its National Ambassador,” said Terrence J. “I am honored to return to this really important event and hope to see even more leaders join me as we honor and support such a worthy cause and non-profit dedicated to identifying top HBCU talent for amazing internships, leadership programs, and good-paying jobs.”

The three-time Emmy nominee is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand hosts. Whether it is hosting on BET’s 106 & PARK, E! News, Miss USA, MTV’s Are You the One, POWER Confidential on STARZ, or the red carpet live at the 2019 VMAs, he is highly sought after for his charisma, charm, and ability to connect with any audience. Outside of his successful acting and hosting career, Terrence J is heavily invested in numerous philanthropic endeavors, especially promoting and supporting HBCUs. In 2015, Terrence J donated $100,000 to his alma mater, North Carolina A&T State University, and in 2019, he became TMCF’s National Ambassador traveling all over the country on the organization’s behalf.

The TMCF Anniversary Awards Gala each year hosts over 1,600 attendees, including more than 400 HBCU students and 1,200 guests. The guest list includes a who’s who of DC’s top government, corporate, philanthropic, higher education and HBCU leaders. This black-tie event has become one of the largest nonpolitical events in our nation's capital and all proceeds from the Gala support scholarships and programs for nearly 300,000 students at TMCF member-schools.

In 2018, BizBash, the premier resource for event and meeting professionals in North America placed the TMCF Anniversary Awards Gala as #6 on their annual list of Top 100 Events in Washington, DC.

For more information about TMCF, or purchasing tables and seats for the Gala, visit tmcf.org/gala.

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND



Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

