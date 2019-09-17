First BitAngels Toronto Event to Take Place September 27

Prolific internet entrepreneur and investor Richard Titus opening event with fireside chat

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, CANADA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Toronto's first Blockchain Focused Investor Breakfast event is coming this Sept 27 following the famous Elevate Toronto Tech Festival.

The event organised by City Leaders Bitcoin Bay will feature a Fireside Chat with featuring a fireside Richard Titus, Co-Founder & General Partner of Ark Fund. Investors and the Toronto technology and cryptocurrency community Crypto Community will get the chance to find new investment opportunities by networking and watching pitches by vetted blockchain companies. The event will take place at Dentons' Toronto office at 77 King Street West, Suite 400, from 8 am - 11 am EST.

To register for the event, visit the BitAngels website here.

To apply to present for the next or future events fill the form here.

BitAngels Toronto event calendar will be posted on BitAngels.io in the coming weeks with the events scheduled to take place every two months.

For more information, please contact: marketing@bitcoinbay.ca

About Bitcoin Bay:

Bitcoin Bay (http://www.bitcoinbay.ca/) is a blockchain and crypto solutions company that has been active in the space since 2013. Bitcoin Bay is comprised of Blockchain experts that specialize in consulting, product development, smart contract application development, education and community engagement.

About BitAngels

BitAngels (http://bitangels.io/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors with a unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

About Dentons Canada LLP:

Dentons (www.dentons.com) is the world's largest law firm, delivering quality and value to clients around the globe. Dentons is a leader on the Acritas Global Elite Brand Index, a BTI Client Service 30 Award winner and recognized by prominent business and legal publications for its innovations in client service, including founding Nextlaw Labs and the Nextlaw Referral Network. Dentons' polycentric approach and world-class talent challenge the status quo to advance client interests in the communities in which we live and work.

Contact:

Edward Buchi

Co-Founder & Director Bitcoin Bay Corporation

marketing@bitcoinbay.ca









