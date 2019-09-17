Descartes Delivers Industry-leading Real-time Air Freight Tracking Enhancements

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that the Descartes Core™ Unit Load Device (ULD) Tracking solution now offers enhanced network performance capabilities and new support for mobile phone applications. The developments provide air carriers with an industry-leading, Bluetooth-enabled solution to automatically monitor the real-time location of international mail, parcel and cargo shipments, whether they are on the ground or in the air.



Descartes Core ULD Tracking helps air carriers automate freight tracking, increase operating efficiencies and improve asset management by providing up-to-the-minute insights into the status of air shipments bundled into a single ULD container. Carriers affix Bluetooth tags, or sensors, to their ULD fleet and connect in real-time connectivity to the ULDs via the Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) network, part of the Descartes Global Logistics Network™ (Descartes GLN™). This gives carriers and their partners on-demand access to accurate location information and other ULD data via online dashboards.

The Descartes Core BLE network has enhanced density, range, resiliency and data gathering capabilities on its mesh relay infrastructure. Combined with sensor improvements designed to increase precision and readability across a broader spectrum of assets, these recent enhancements to Descartes Core ULD Tracking present new visibility performance standards for the industry and offer air carriers the following benefits:

Extensive network coverage – With infrastructure in 130+ cities and 1,300+ facilities in the majority of the world’s airports across every continent except Antarctica, the solution provides broad and dense coverage of tracking points over a “smarter,” more informative global network. Customers can also achieve a faster return on investment as a larger network shortens implementation timeframes.



High network performance – With thousands of ULD assets to monitor, air carriers can track high volumes of ULDs extremely quickly and accurately using the solution. Each gateway, or reader, in the network can read up to 1,000 tags in one minute, without missing or duplicating tags, even in airport environments where metal objects can interfere with reliable connectivity.



Wide range of sensors – Given the wide variety of goods transported by air, the solution supports different types of sensors that provide insight into ULD location and other attributes such as temperature, motion/shock, humidity, smoke, ingress/egress (to an individual door and time), battery and occupancy for dollies and loaders.



Improved asset management – For greater control over asset inventories, carriers can affix tags not only to containers filled with freight, but also to other ground service equipment such as vehicles, forklifts and other supply chain and delivery machines so they can be tracked as required.



Mobile device integration – In addition to simplifying access to global ULD data via online dashboards, the solution now provides air carriers with the flexibility to use a phone or tablet application to automatically read Bluetooth tags affixed to their assets.

“The scale and reliability of the Descartes network is fundamental to efficiently tracking air cargo,” said Jonathon Dale, Manager Commercial, Cargo Cmcl and Ventures at Air New Zealand. “The latest capabilities allow us to take advantage of the broadest range of coverage available in the industry and capture more data on our pallets and containers, which translates into an even greater level of insight into the real-time movement of air freight for our customers.”

“With nearly one million ULDs currently in service, and traditional time-consuming, error-prone manual practices to manage them, the air industry faces significant impediments to providing better real-time visibility to improve both customer service and inventory management,” said Ian Craig, VP Product Management at Descartes Systems Group. “Our long-standing history of innovation and unequaled reach of the Descartes GLN are helping our customers and partners tackle these issues while further automating and modernizing air freight transportation.”

Descartes is showcasing the enhanced scale and performance of the Descartes Core ULD Tracking solution at the 32nd Annual ULD Care Conference taking place September 16 to 19, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand operates a global network that provides passenger and cargo services to, from and within New Zealand to approximately 17 million passengers a year. Air New Zealand's strategic focus and competitive advantage lies within the Pacific Rim where the airline's network reach extends from New Zealand into Australia, Asia, and the Americas. Air New Zealand operates its own connection to London and through global alliance partners connects New Zealand to Europe and beyond, with over 3,400 flights, on average, each week to domestic and international destinations. Air New Zealand's consolidated operating revenue was $5.5 billion in the 2018 financial year, generated by a fleet of over 100 aircraft and over 12,500 employees based globally. For more information, visit www.airnewzealand.co.nz .

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Mavi Silveira

Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202416

msilveira@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; the potential market opportunity for Descartes’ solution; the potential applications for the technology; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.