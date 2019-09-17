4D Printing in Healthcare: Global Market to Grow from $8.54 Million in 2021 to $31+ Million by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4D Printing in Healthcare Market by Component (Equipment, 3D printer SMM, Hydrogels, Software, Service, Cells), Technology (FDM, SLS, Stereolithography), Application (Research Model, Implant), End user - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 4D printing in healthcare market is projected to reach USD 31.63 million by 2026 from USD 8.54 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period.



This report provides a picture of the global 4D printing in the healthcare market.

It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as component, technology, application, end-user, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The 4D printing in the healthcare market is a highly diversified and competitive market, with several big as well as emerging players. Players in the market include 3D Systems (US), Organovo Holdings Inc. (US), Stratasys Ltd. (US and Israel), Dassault Systmes (France), Materialise (Belgium), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), EnvisionTEC (Germany), and Poietis (France).

The majority of companies are focusing on adopting organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to increase their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

Technological advancements in 3D printing technology, such as the development of smart programmable materials are expected to drive the overall growth of the global 4D printing in the healthcare market.



Growth in this market is driven mainly by technological advancements in 3D printing technology, such as the development of smart, programmable materials. On the other hand, high development & production costs, need for compliance with regulatory & performance standards that will slow product launches, and potential safety hazards are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent



The PolyJet segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on technology, the FDM segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 4D printing in healthcare market in 2021. However, the PolyJet segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This technology enables the development of complex shapes with intricate details and delicate features. It offers products with a variety of colors and materials into a single model. The reduced material wastage due to the higher accuracy of deposition and the ability to use multiple materials and colors are the major advantages of this process.



The medical & research models segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 4D printing in healthcare market in 2021.



Based on application, the 4D printing in healthcare market is segmented into medical and research models, surgical guides, and patient-specific implants. In 2021, medical & research models segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 4D printing in the healthcare market. These models can be customized as per the patient's pathology, which will further help in delivering efficient patient care. The ability of the 4D printing technology in manufacturing smart medical models will bring significant transformation in the medical field and will support the growth of this segment in the forecast period.



North America to witness high growth during the forecast period.



By region, the global 4D printing in healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for 4D printing in healthcare. This can be attributed majorly to the continuous technological advancements, growing demand for organ transplantation, efforts taken in the research & development of the 4D printing technology in the healthcare sector, and the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 4D printing in the healthcare market and its sub-segments.

This report will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

It will also enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 4D Printing in Healthcare: Market Overview

4.2 4D Printing in Healthcare, By Component

4.3 4D Printing in Healthcare, By Technology and Region, 2021

4.4 Geographic Snapshot: 4D Printing in Healthcare



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 4D Printing in Medical Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in 3D Printing

5.2.2 Market Restraints and Challenges

5.2.2.1 High Development and Production Costs

5.2.2.2 Potential Safety Hazards

5.2.2.3 Compliance With Regulatory and Performance Standards

5.2.3 4D Printing in Medical Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Organ Transplants

5.2.3.2 4D-Printed Medical Implants

5.2.3.3 Applications of 4D Printing Technology in Dentistry



6 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Software & Services

6.1.1.1 Software & Services Segment to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

6.2 Equipment

6.2.1 3D Bioprinters

6.2.1.1 3D Bioprinters Aid in the Production of Complex Living and Non-Living Biological Products

6.2.2 3D Printers

6.2.2.1 Continuous Technological Advancements in Existing 3D Printers to Support Market Growth

6.3 Programmable Materials

6.3.1 Living Cells

6.3.1.1 Living Cells have the ability to Fabricate Human-Scale Tissues in A Defined and Stable Method

6.3.2 Hydrogels

6.3.2.1 Smart Hydrogels are Current Areas of Focus for Researchers in the Market

6.3.3 Shape-Memory Materials

6.3.3.1 Shape-Memory Materials have the Ability to Get Back to Their Original Shape in Response to an Appropriate Stimulus



7 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fused Deposition Modelling

7.2.1 Ability of FDM to Provide Biocompatible, Durable and Stable Products is Responsible for the Growth of This Market

7.3 Polyjet

7.3.1 Advantages of Polyjet Printing Will Drive Its Use in the Coming Years

7.4 Stereolithography

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Stereolithography in Manufacturing of Medical Devices is A Major Market Driver

7.5 Selective Laser Sintering

7.5.1 Manufacturing Benefits of Sls Technologies Form the Major Growth Driver



8 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Medical and Research Models

8.2.1 Medical & Research Models is the Largest & Fastest-Growing Application Segment of the Market

8.3 Surgical Guides

8.3.1 Effective Role of Surgical Guides in Complex Surgical Procedures to Drive the Growth of This Application Segment

8.4 Patient-Specific Implants

8.4.1 Advantages Offered By Patient-Specific Implants Over Standard Implants to Drive Market Growth



9 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dental Laboratories

9.2.1 Applications of 4D Printing in Production of Restorative Materials and Prosthetics Will Drive Demand

9.3 Hospitals & Clinics

9.3.1 Growing Demand for Organ Transplantation to Drive the Demand for 4D Printing in Hospitals and Clinics

9.4 Other End Users



10 4D Printing in Healthcare Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 North America to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Favorable Developments in the 3D Printing Space in Europe are Creating A Favorable Environment for Market Growth

10.4 Asia

10.4.1 Japan is Expected to Be A Potential Growth Market in the Asian Region

10.5 RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.2.1 Product/Service Launches and Upgrades (2016-2019)

11.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations (2016-2019)

11.2.3 Acquisitions (2016-2019)

11.2.4 Expansions (2016-2019)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 3D Systems Inc.

12.2 Organovo Holdings Inc.

12.3 Stratasys Ltd.

12.4 Dassault Systemes

12.5 Materialise N.V.

12.6 EOS GmbH Electro-Optical System

12.7 Envisiontec

12.8 Poietis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lziyy4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.