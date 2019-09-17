7.41% CAGR | Diagnostic Catheters Market | Strategic Analysis and Forecast | 2019-2025 | OGAnalysis

Estimated U.S. catheter market revenue ,2019, by product

Diagnostic Catheters Market Size is proceeding growth phase with CAGR 7.41% through 2025

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diagnostic Catheters Market proceeds towards growth amidst the emerging imaging and diagnosis markets. Demand for improved prognostication, better management of treatment options with diagnostic, ultrasound, and mapping catheters are shaping the market value over the forecast period- identifies OG Analysis.

Key players of market are innovating diagnostic catheters on frequently basis with novel imaging tools for angiography, OCT, ultrasound, electrophysiology, pressure and hemodynamic monitoring. Amid the diagnostic catheters type, electrophysiology diagnostic catheters are showcasing market growth with 5.4% CAGR through 2025.

Among the diagnostic catheters, angiographic catheter for coronary catheterization largely drives the market growth with advantages of minimally invasive interventions.

Request Sample @ https://www.oganalysis.com/sample/217706

Growth in historic population, sedentary lifestyle of millennial and the burden of cardiovascular issues and chronic diseases are also among the market drivers shaping the diagnostic catheters market size across application areas of cardiology, urology, neurology, gastroenterology and others.

However, the diagnostic catheters market growth is facing restrain with the challenges over reimbursement, frequent, huge investments for launching new technologies, high product costs, and presence of substitutes.

Strong preference for minimal invasive procedures drives the diagnostic catheters market

Minimal-access surgical techniques causing less tissue damage and rapid recovery is shaping the diagnostic catheters market with benefits of low risk in-hospital mortality, reoperation and other post-procedure complications.

Browse Diagnostic Catheters Market Research Report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/217706/diagnostic-catheters-market

Inclined preference for catheter-based non-surgical treatment for patients undergoing cardiac interventions, valve repair, and other ectomies are pushing market OEMs to invest more in Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trials.

On similar lines, in 2019, Abbott announced the launch of the triluminate pivotal trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of transcatheter tricuspid valve repair system for the treatment of severe tricuspid regurgitation (TR).

Innovation strategies and expansion of product portfolio is observed by key companies

Key companies of diagnostic catheters market are marking strong market growth with emerging methods to facilitate earlier diagnosis and novel catheters imaging tools.

In August 2019, Cook Medical released the second generation of the 2.6 Fr CXI support catheter with platinum-iridium marker bands. The CXI catheter is used in small-vessel anatomy for diagnostic, interventional and peripheral procedures.

Moreover, in 2019, Medtronic plc announced its entrance into the diagnostic catheter market with the global launch of the telescope guide extension catheter, a newly designed catheter to provide additional backup support and access to distal lesions.

Further, electrophysiological mapping of cardiac structures, such as in atrial fibrillation procedures is also a technology trend approached by key innovators investing in reprocessing of catheters. For Instance, in 2019, Innovative Health received U.S FDA clearance for reprocessing the webster duo-decapolar diagnostic EP catheter.

Other, strong players of diagnostic catheters market include Biosense Webster, Inc, Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips, B. Braun Melsungen, C. R. Bard,and Terumo.

Request for Special Discount on Diagnostic Catheters Market report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/discount/217706

Regional synopsis of diagnostic catheters market

Diagnostic catheters market growth across U.S is set to progress with cardiovascular catheters segment holding the macro market share. Key OEMs across the region are focussing on different shapes, flexibilities and reaches for varying heart anatomies.

Increasing CVDs cases are evidently boosting the diagnostic catheters market growth with cardiovascular disease as leading global cause of death and is expected to rise to over 23.6 million by 2030.

European diagnostic catheters market is fragmented with niche market knowledge and a creative approach and investors for cardiovascular interventions. For instance, Terumo Europe NV, announced an investment of 26 million euro in the production facility of Terumo Europe to meet the growing demand.

Community forums and presentations about cardiovascular interventions, mapping interventional cardiology and other diagnostic catheters show cases strong diagnostic catheters market growth across application areas of cardiology. In 2019, EuroPCR presented cutting edge data on

CVD claims more lives and accounts for nearly 801,000 deaths in the US, followed by India driven by risk factors of metabolic, genetic, environmental and social environments.

Further, cost of surgical interventions and concern about the economic burden of diseases are among the factors driving the market growth across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Related Reports

• Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market

• Pediatric Catheters Market (https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/216410/pediatric-catheters-market)

• Catheters Market (https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/216154/catheters-market)

• Intravascular Catheters Market (https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/216312/intravascular-catheters-market)

• Urinary Catheters Market (https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/216062/urinary-catheters-market)

OGAnalysis-Market Intelligence Platform

Global Oil and gas industry annual subscription from OG ANALYSIS provides access to 11 databases including Exploration, Production, Refinery, LNG, Oil and Chemicals Storage, Pipelines, Market Intelligence, CAPEX, Tankers, small LNG and Trade.

About OG Analysis:

OG Analysis has been a trusted research partner for 10+ years delivering most reliable analysis, information and innovative solutions. OG Analysis is one of the leading players in market research industry serving 980+ companies across multiple industry verticals. Our core client centric approach comprehends client requirements and provides actionable insights that enable users to take informed decisions.

Contact Us:

Anil Kumar

Phone: +91-7337 01 3757

Email: sales@oganalysis.com

Website: https://www.oganalysis.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/og-analysis/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.