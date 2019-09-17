Safety Needles Market to Garner $3.01 Billion by 2026 at 8.1% CAGR

Rise in prevalence of needlestick injuries, surge in prevalence of chronic condition, and infectious diseases are expected to propel the growth of the global safety needles market. The psychiatry segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the study period. On the other hand, the active safety needles segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global safety needles market accounted for $1.61 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $3.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Report https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3862

Increase in prevalence of needlestick injuries, favorable government initiatives toward the use of safety needles, and the surge in prevalence of chronic conditions and infectious diseases are the major factors that boosted the growth of the global safety needles market. However, the high cost of safety needles and the availability of alternative modes of delivery hamper the market. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global safety needles market is divided on the basis of product into a product, end-user, and geography. Based on the product, the market is divided into active safety needles and passive safety needles. The active safety needles segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the passive safety needles segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, diabetic patients, family practices, psychiatry, and others. The hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing nearly one-third of the market. However, the psychiatry segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the study period.

The global safety needles market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, owing to a rise in the prevalence of needlestick injuries and the presence of key players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of huge patient base suffering from chronic & infectious diseases and rise in healthcare expenditure in the region.

Purchase Enquiry https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3862

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Carlsberg Group, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., Diageo PLC, Lasco Brewery, Erdinger Brewery, Radeberger Brewery, Oettinger Brewery, and BAVARIA N.V.



Related Report

Medical Holography Market by Product (Holographic Display, Microscope, Print, Software, and Others), Application (Medical Imaging, Medical Education, Biomedical research) and End User (Academic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies, Hospital & Clinics, Research Laboratories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025



Download Sample Report https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/5630





Operating Room Management Market by Solutions (Data Management and Communication Solutions, Anesthesia Information Management System, Operating Room Supply Management Solutions, Operating Room Scheduling Solutions, and Performance Management Solutions, Others), Component (Software, and Services), Delivery Mode (On Premise Solutions, Web-Based solutions, and Cloud Base Solutions) and End User (Hospital, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025



Download Sample Report https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/5631





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.