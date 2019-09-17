Global Curcumin Market is Expected to Reach USD 114.34 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Curcumin Market by Type (Organic, Non-organic), Applications (Pharmaceutical, Food, Cosmetics, Others), Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising awareness among the consumers towards adverse impact of synthetic food colors and increasing acceptance of ayurvedic and Herbal medicines world over are proving to be the growth drivers for global curcumin market. The global curcumin market is expected to grow from USD 56.23 million in 2017 to USD 114.34 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Curcumin is a naturally occurring chemical compound produced by some particular plants in nature. It is considered to be principally responsible for characteristic flavor, fragrance and color of turmeric. Curcumin is increasingly being utilized in food and cosmetics industries on account of rising awareness about its therapeutic properties. It is an orange-yellow crystalline powder obtained by solvent extraction of turmeric i.e., the ground rhizomes of curcuma longa linn and refinement of the extract by crystallization. Curcumin is extracted from the dried root of the rhizome Curcuma Longa. It is an oil-soluble pigment, almost insoluble in water at acidic and neutral pH, and soluble in alkali. The curcumin is also used as food additive as well as for the prevention and/or treatment of some diseases due to its anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Globally per capita spending on healthcare and healthy foods is on the upward growth curve. Natural products with anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties like Curcumin are finding more and more acceptance against the synthetic ones. Stringent quality control and paucity of quality and cost effective raw material are major constrains being faced by global curcumin market. However, increasing acceptance of alternative medicines as well as increasing per capita expenditure on healthy food and beverages is anticipated to create new opportunities for the market growth in the upcoming years.

The key players in curcumin market include Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., BioThrive Sciences, Konark Herbals & Health Care, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., SV Agrofood, Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd, NOW Foods, Phyo life Sciences, Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd, Hebei Food Additive Co. Ltd. Among others. In order to enhance their market position in the global curcumin market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in April 2019, Lipofoods SLU launched Curcushine™ microcapsules, a bioavailable microencapsulated curcumin for the beauty-from-within market. This product is a natural formulation with high solubility when dissolved in water. It has a neutral taste and can be readily incorporated into nutricosmetics and beauty drinks.

Organic Curcumin segment is projected to register a CAGR of 12.45% during 2018-2025

The type segment is divided into organic and non-organic. Increasing demand for organic products with GMP certification due to their well-known health benefits and improved efficacy is expected to propel the demand for organic curcumin. Presently non-organic curcumin segment dominated the market with a share of 83% of total the market by revenue. This dominance of non-organic segment is expected to diminish over the forecast period as supply of organic curcumin roadblocks the non-organic segment.

Pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to achieve USD 62.43 million by 2025

Applications segment is categorized into pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics, others. Efficacy of curcumin based medications for treating arthritis, gastric ailments, migraine, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties has led to its widespread application in pharmaceutical industry. At present, pharmaceutical segment leads with the largest market share by revenue and is expected to achieve close to USD 62.23 million market share by the year 2025. Curcumin is finding wider applications in Cosmetics especially for anti-ageing treatments. Food segment is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% during the forecast period on account of curcumin properties that help in the defence mechanism for the disease resistance of the body and improvement of overall health.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Curcumin Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America held the largest market share of 43.26% of total curcumin market revenue followed by Europe with 29.15% in 2017. North America was the leader in market share by revenue segment and is expected to maintain its hold during the forecast period. Well-developed food and pharmaceutical industry, higher consumption of food supplement and higher per capita consumption of medicines are major propelling forces behind this impressive growth. Europe was the second best with the total market share of 29.15% by revenue and is expected to report the highest growth rate of 11.06% CAGR over the forecasted decade. Health conscious consumers, high per capita income and rising demand for herbal and ayurvedic medicines is going to drive this growth. Asia Pacific is also projected to report impressive growth over the forecast period owing to increased spending on cosmetics and food supplements as well as development of pharmaceutical and food industry.

About the report:

The global curcumin market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Tons), consumption (Tons), import (Tons), and export (Tons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

