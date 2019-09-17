Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market is Expected to Reach USD 31.29 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Emergency Medical Service Products Market by Type (Patient Monitoring Equipment, Life support & Emergency Resuscitation Equipment, Others), Application, End User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing incidence of trauma injuries, rising government expenditure on the improvement of emergency care infrastructure as well as increased demand for the emergency care services are some of the factors that are driving the global EMS products market. The global emergency medical service product market is expected to grow from USD 19.11 Billion in 2017 to USD 31.29 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Emergency medical care is a medical service which is provided to the patient in the first few hours after the onset of the medical problem. EMS is part of an elaborate system of organizations and agencies, trauma systems, hospitals, communications and transportation networks, specialty care centres and rehabilitation facilities. Trauma injuries are severe physical injuries and abrupt incidence of these injuries necessitate quick medical attention. As per the U.S. American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, it is the foremost cause of death among individuals between the ages of 1 to 45. Thus spike in the number of cases of disability and deaths caused due to trauma are anticipated to drive the global EMS products market.

Factors such as growing incidences of road accidents and rising prevalence of cardiovascular and other such diseases are driving the global emergency medical service product market. However, the lack of integrated emergency medical response system in the developing economies and high prices of emergency equipment and product are anticipated to restrain the market growth.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/386008/request-sample

Key players in the global emergency medical service product market are Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Asahi Kasei, Cardinal Health, Philips, GE Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, 3M, Smiths Medical, Becton, Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun, C. R. Bard, Bound Tree Medical; McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.; Henry Schein, Inc., Emergency Medical Products, Inc., Life-Assist, Inc., Penn Care Inc., and among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance in 2019, Stryker Launches LIFEPAK CR2 Defibrillator with LIFELINKcentral AED Program Manager in the United States. The LIFEPAK CR2 AED features an attractive design with an array of new technology, including an industry first cprINSIGHT technology that allows chest compressions to continue during ECG analysis, helping in increasing hands-on time and reduce the longest pauses in CPR, which can improve survival outcomes. Using Wi-Fi connectivity, the self-monitoring LIFEPAK CR2 connects to LIFELINKcentral AED program manager to enable an organization’s AED manager to remotely monitor and manage device readiness issues such as low battery or expired electrodes. This helps to ensure that the device is always ready to use when needed. When connected to Wi-Fi, the LIFEPAK CR2 also reports via LIFELINKcentral when a device is being used and pads have been placed on the victim by transmitting near real-time email alerts.

For instance in 2019, Medtronic PLC announces the partnership with Viz.ai. The partnership has been done to accelerate the adoption of Viz.ai’s new technology, which helps synchronize stroke care and decrease time to treatment, potentially improving outcomes for patients. Viz.ai’s technology uses artificial intelligence to identify suspected large vessel occlusion (LVO) strokes and automatically notify specialists. The Viz.ai software connects to hospital computed tomography (CT) scanners and alerts stroke specialists within minutes that a suspected LVO stroke has been identified, sending the radiological images directly to their smart phones where they can be viewed.Viz.ai enables a physician to provide the patient with the treatment they need as quickly as possible.

Life support & emergency resuscitation equipment had a market value of USD 6.63 billion in 2017

Type segment is divided into life support & emergency resuscitation equipment, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, and others. Factors such as rising demand for the life-support equipment for preventing respiratory or heart failure in critically ill patients coupled with an increase in the number of emergency visits led life support & emergency resuscitation equipment to emerge as the leader in the global emergency medical service product with USD 6.63 billion revenue in 2017.

The cardiac care segment had a market value of USD 7.59 billion in 2017

Application segment is categorized into cardiac care, trauma care, respiratory care, oncology, and others. On account of the growing prevalence of the cardiovascular diseases as well as global rise geriatric population, the cardiac care segment led the global emergency medical service product with USD 7.59 billion revenue in 2017.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/emergency-medical-service-products-market-by-type-patient-386008.html

Hospitals & trauma centres segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.52% in 2018-2025

End user is segmented into hospitals & trauma centres, ambulatory surgical centres, and others. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and trauma injuries coupled with rising government investments for healthcare infrastructure development are anticipated to propel the hospitals & trauma centres segment to progress at an accelerated CAGR of 8.52% over the forecast period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region emerged as the largest market for the EMS products with a 38.82% share of market revenue in 2017. Factors such as the presence of integrated emergency medical response services, well-developed healthcare and hospitals sector were responsible for the growth of the emergency medical service (EMS) products market in North America region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at an increased CAGR of 8.89% over the forecast period. This increased growth rate can be attributed to the increased spending on the healthcare and medical infrastructure development as well as the growing demand for quality medical care in the region.

About the report:

The global emergency medical service (EMS) products market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386008&type=single



Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

Blog: http://newscarve.com













﻿

To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: www.mrinsights.biz

Related Reports



Global Medical Equipment Cooling Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/medical-equipment-cooling-market-by-type-liquid-based-386016.html



Global Medical Vacuum System Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/medical-vacuum-system-market-by-product-standalone-centralized-386017.html



Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/mirna-sequencing-and-assay-market-by-product-sequencing-386018.html



Global Organ-on-Chip Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-organ-on-chip-market-by-type-liver-heart-lung-386019.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.