ASSEMBLI® FAST-CASUAL SALAD AND PIZZA FRANCHISE BRINGS LEADING EDGE CONCEPT TO 5 MORE LOCATIONS IN ONTARIO

Substantial Development Deal Expands Cross Canada Franchise Throughout the GTA

/EIN News/ -- Burnaby, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

With three successful locations in BC and Ontario their made-to-order fast-casual experience will expand its franchise by adding five locations in the Greater Toronto Area. And for ASSEMBLI® this is just the beginning.

ASSEMBLI® always gives its customers exactly what they want every time with a fully customizable pizza and salad menu for one price in an ambient setting. For their newest franchisee, Zain Qureshi, this multi-location development deal is the realization of a long-awaited dream. A young, super energetic family man in his 30’s, Qureshi is the perfect individual to represent the ASSEMBLI® brand. This chic franchise was developed to appeal to the current wants of modern consumers. ASSEMBLI® taps into a millennial mindset that not only thinks in customizable terms but has developed the need for specialized options and craves the convenience of getting it right now. And Qureshi is eager to make this unique and modern brand a go-to destination in the GTA.

”We investigated several foodservice franchises and Assembli represented the perfect blend of fresh, healthy food with a simple operating system and exciting new concept,” says Qureshi.

When CEO Stephen Plunkett first came on board, he knew that ASSEMBLI® had tapped into a niche demographic with one of the most popular food cravings of the past few decades - pizza. As a perfect complement their custom-made salads have fast become a sought-after menu item for the exclusive eatery as most of the toppings can be used on salads and their offering is wider than most of their pizza competitors. Now surround that with upscale interiors, an ambient atmosphere and a cool company culture, the ASSEMBLI® brand is the ideal answer to the need for something better than fast food and quicker than a full-service restaurant.

Plunkett’s enthusiasm to build on this latest Eastern Canada expansion is designed to let the industry know in no uncertain terms that the ASSEMBLI® brand has arrived.

“We’re thrilled to have Zain and Maham as Ontario franchisees and look forward to helping them establish Assembli in the GTA as we expand across Canada,” says Plunkett of their plans to forge ahead with the momentum that ASSEMBLI® has generated.

Much like ASSEMBLI®’s menu, the upper echelon of its parent company is the perfect hand-picked combo of talent, passion, innovation and a proven business acumen. The executive team have an impressive combined 100+ years in the food service industry and an entrepreneurial drive that franchisees, like Qureshi, are inspired by and excited about.

ASSEMBLI® is well on its way to becoming a dominating feature in the fast-casual landscape.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with ASSEMBLI® please contact Rick Villalpando, SVP Business Development, Cell: (604) 218-4885 rick@assembli.ca





About ASSEMBLI®

ASSEMBLI® Custom-Made Salads and Pizzas is a national and produly Canadian brand with locations in Vancouvr and the GTA to be followed by expansion in all Canadian Urban markets. Established in 2017, ASSEMBLI® offers high quality ingredients in customizable options then packages it with ambience, speed of service and a cool company culture. They believe in strong communities and work with a variety of organizations that support kids, as well as health-focused charities and other organizations within the communities where they operate.

For more information please visit www.assembli.ca and follow us on Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Contact: Rick Villalpando Senior Vice President Business Development (604) 218-4885 rick@assembli.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.