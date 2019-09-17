Kobiton Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2019 Presenting Company

With over $4.3 billion in funding awarded to date, Venture Atlanta is the Southeast’s leading tech investor event

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobiton announced today that it has been chosen out of hundreds of applicants as one of the top 36 rising star technology companies in the Southeast that will present on stage at Venture Atlanta 2019. The 12th annual Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s premier event for connecting technology innovation and investment capital, will be held October 16-17 in the heart of downtown Atlanta. With representation of over 200 national investor funds and an expected attendance of over 1,000 technology entrepreneurs, premier investors and key executives from across the country, Venture Atlanta has served as a launching pad for hundreds of companies over the past 12 years, connecting them with game-changing capital and opportunities to drive significant growth.



“We’re excited about the opportunity to showcase our company in front of elite venture capitalists in the Southeast, as well as to demonstrate the value of the Kobiton platform to mobile-first organizations,” says Kobiton CEO Kevin Lee.

Kobiton enables mobile-focused organizations to build better mobile-app experiences by testing on real-devices while leveraging the latest in Appium test automation for seamless test script creation.

“With over $4.3 billion in funding awarded to date, Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the largest footprint in the Southeast, connecting the region’s best and brightest innovators with top-tier investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem,” said Allyson Eman, executive director of Venture Atlanta. “This year, with over one-third of the presenting companies coming from outside Georgia, we’re thrilled to be showcasing the largest lineup yet, from emerging technologies to venture-stage companies that reflect our region’s incredible people, our innovation and continued opportunities for growth.”

During the two-day event, presenting companies and conference attendees will engage with regional as well as national venture capitalists, investors and other key players in the current technology landscape. The conference results in funding, national investor exposure and invaluable relationship-building with successful technology executives. In addition to hearing from the 36 presenting companies and lineup of over a dozen expert speakers, attendees will have an opportunity to network with over 40 selected Venture Atlanta “startup showcase companies” to watch that represent the most exciting emerging technologies in the Southeast. These innovators will be highlighted with dedicated tables at the conference to provide sneak peeks into their plans and products. Atlanta-based independent investment management firm, Invesco, is this year’s premier sponsor. Techstars will help kick off the conference on October 14 with Techstars Atlanta 2019 Demo Day in partnership with Cox Enterprises.

To learn more about Kobiton, visit https://kobiton.com. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 350 companies and raise over $4.3 billion in funding to date, Venture Atlanta connects the region’s top entrepreneurs with local and national venture capitalists, bankers, angel investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of three leading Georgia business organizations: Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and visit our blog.

About Kobiton

Kobiton is a powerful mobile device cloud that allows companies to manage the devices they own and access real public cloud devices for efficient, comprehensive test coverage. Simple to use, easy to access from anywhere, and highly flexible, Kobiton minimizes costs while increasing productivity, so businesses can get apps to market sooner. The mobile device cloud platform offers centralized testing history and insights to improve collaboration across teams; access to the most in-demand mobile devices to supplement existing inventory; significant cost savings; and easy integration with preferred IDEs and development tools. More info at www.kobiton.com.

Contact:

Drew Williams, Kobiton – drewwilliams@kobiton.com [404-268-1473]



