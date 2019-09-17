Amdocs Gains FCC Approval to Begin Initial Commercial Deployments for Citizens Broadband Radio Service

Amdocs’ technology provides affordable and richer spectrum access for innovative 4G and 5G services

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved its Final Spectrum Access System (SAS) Certification Test Report. The FCC’s approval means that Amdocs has been given the green light to begin Initial Commercial Deployments (ICDs) of its solutions and services for Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) access.



The announcement follows Amdocs’ completion of a key milestone towards CBRS SAS administrator certification in April 2019 - ITS testing. The Institute for Telecommunications Sciences (ITS) conducted testing for five of the six Wave 1 SAS administrators, in which the conformance of the SAS was tested against the requirements of the FCC.

The Amdocs service for CBRS provides a number of services to operators, including radio frequency channel allocation and interference protection. CBRS brings an innovative concept of shared spectrum to mainstream wireless broadband and mobility. This additional lower cost spectrum addresses the ever-increasing demand for wireless data and content. The new service will enable the allocation of spectrum to Citizens Broadband Radio Service Devices (small cells) while at the same time protecting other high priority incumbents, focused on mission critical services, from interference.

Yogen Patel, Head of Solutions Marketing at Amdocs Open Network said that: “Following the FCC’s approval of Amdocs’ SAS Certification Test Report, we plan to work closely with operators on initial field trials, in order to submit our ICD report for the next phase of FCC approvals. The results of the ITS laboratory testing in April confirmed that Amdocs offering for CBRS SAS successfully completed all test configurations and passed all tests with no deficiencies noted. We look forward to beginning work on our ICDs - the next milestone towards fully commercial CBRS operations.”

“We congratulate all of the SAS Administrators, including Amdocs, on the successful completion of the review process by the FCC,” said Alan Ewing, Executive Director, CBRS Alliance. “Today marks the start of commercial availability for the 3.5 GHz CBRS band and the impact on both the wireless market and U.S. economy will be significant. We join Amdocs and all Alliance members in celebrating this milestone in in providing innovative wireless connectivity in the United States.”

