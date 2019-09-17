Sodium Sulphate Market Value to Hit 15,400 Kilotons by 2024: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, global sodium sulphate market size is projected to reach 15,400.0 kilotons by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing industrialization, and the rising usage of the salt as a raw material for the manufacturing of various products including soaps, detergents, pulp & paper, textile chemicals, and glass.

Soaps & detergents are one of the key application areas of sodium sulphate. The salt is widely used as a filler in detergent powder. The detergent fillers are used to alter physical properties and characteristics of the powder. The objective of adding fillers is to make detergent fluid. The absence of the salt in the detergent will make particles stick together easily, forming a big block. It is also preferred due to its easy availability and low cost. The maximum dosage of the salt in the production of detergent can be around 35%.

Between two types of sodium sulphate, the synthetic category is expected to witness higher demand in the sodium sulphate market during the forecast period. In 2018, the category accounted for the sales volume of more than 5,000 kilotons. The increasing consumption of the salt is mainly attributed to the increasing production of synthetic salt as a by-product from various industrial processes, such as production of hydrochloric acid, making it easily available in the market.

The natural and synthetic sodium sulphate salts do not differ much in terms of characteristics, and both can be used in defined applications, hence consumers generally tend to use the one which is easily available and of low cost. Also, there is no significant difference in prices of the salts produced from natural reserves and industrial processes.

Based on applications, the sodium sulphate market is categorized into soaps & detergents, pulp & paper, textiles, glass, and others. Of all applications, the soaps & detergents category held the largest share in the market, with more than 35% sales volume, in 2018. This can be ascribed to the increasing demand for the salt from the soaps & detergents industry to fulfill the market demand.

Globally, the APAC sodium sulphate market is expected to witness the fastest growth, demonstrating more than 3% CAGR, in volume terms, during the forecast period. The market in the region is mainly driven by the exponential production and consumption of the salt in China in various industrial applications. China is also the leading exporter of the salt. Jiangsu Province in the country is the major area for sodium sulphate production, which in turn, is boosting the trade of the salt in the region, resulting in the regional market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the global sodium sulphate market are Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S.I, Grasim Industries Ltd., Cooper Natural Resources, Xinli Chemical, Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc., JSC Kuchuksulphate, Tufail Chemical Industries Limited, Grupo Crimidesa, Lenzing AG, and CORDENKA.

