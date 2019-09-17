Stacked Nutrition With 200-Plus Major Brands and 4,600 Products Receives Major Website Update

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stacked Nutrition, a health and wellness portal, announced this week it had just completed a major revamp of its online e-commerce website, StackedNutrition.Com.

StackedNutrition.com now has more 4,600 health and wellness products representing more than 200 major brands.

“We offer the most trusted major brands in health and wellness, sports nutrition, weight management, and personal care products,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Stacked Nutrition.

“We also bring the newest and most innovative international and domestic health and wellness products to the U.S. consumer,” Gould added. “We work with many companies to bring a diverse product line to our consumers.”

The website revamp includes cosmetic and functional improvements to make the shopping experience easier and more enjoyable.

“We started Stacked Nutrition to help the American consumer find affordable, high-quality nutritional supplements, CBD products, and other health and wellness products. Our products can help anyone from the health-conscious consumer to the weekend warrior to the endurance athlete who is training for the triathlon,” Gould said. “Now that we have updated our website to meet the needs of today’s consumers, we also plan to promote the great products we offer.”

For more information, visit stackednutrition.com, or call 561-544-0719.

MORE ON STACKED NUTRITION AND ITS FOUNDER

Stacked Nutrition is a privately-held company that specializes in the promotion of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and functional beverages. Stacked Nutrition offers the most trusted health and wellness products at competitive prices.

Mitch Gould, the founder of Stacked Nutrition, is also the founder and CEO of NPI, a global brand management company for health and wellness companies. Gould, a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional, is known as a global marketing guru, who has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment

Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



