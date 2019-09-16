Tracy Ting Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer for Encore Capital Group

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG ), today announced that Tracy Ting has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). She will report to Encore’s President and CEO Ashish Masih.



“Our mission is to help people recover from financial difficulty and turn toward a path of economic empowerment, and we can only achieve that with a highly skilled, collaborative, motivated and diverse workforce,” said Masih. “Tracy brings the human resources leadership experience and global perspective that we need to continue delivering strong results and leadership in the markets that we operate in around the world.”

Ms. Ting comes to Encore from Avanir Pharmaceuticals, where she has served as the Chief People Officer since 2017. In this role, she was responsible for leading all human resources functions, including workforce planning and analytics, talent acquisition, leadership and talent development, organizational effectiveness, compensation and benefits, performance management, corporate communications and culture development. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President and CHRO for Affymetrix, a publicly listed company that was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2016.

“The high priority Encore places on professional and personal growth, along with the way it celebrates the contributions of its people, aligns perfectly with my approach to building and sustaining a great culture,” said Ting. “I know we can make Encore an even better place to work with a group of talented people that is well-equipped to reach the company’s goals through creativity, teamwork and its strong values.”

Ms. Ting began her career as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (formerly Coopers & Lybrand LLP), giving her a strong foundation in business, finance and operations. She is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases or services portfolios of receivables from major banks, credit unions and utility providers.

Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded Nasdaq Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500.

Contact

Sheryl Wright, Corporate and Government Affairs

press@encorecapital.com



