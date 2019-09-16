DryShips Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) (the “Company” or “DryShips”), a diversified owner and operator of ocean going cargo vessels, and through the acquisition of Heidmar Inc. (“Heidmar”), a global tanker pool operator, announced today that it will release its results for the second quarter 2019 after the market closes in New York on Tuesday September 17, 2019.



About DryShips Inc.

The Company is a diversified owner and operator of ocean-going cargo vessels that operate worldwide through three segments: drybulk, offshore support and tanker. In addition, DryShips owns 100% of Heidmar, a leading commercial tanker pool operator. As of September 17, 2019, the Company operates a fleet of 32 vessels comprising of (i) 9 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; (ii) 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; (iii) 6 Panamax drybulk vessels; (iv) 1 Very Large Crude Carrier; (v) 2 Suezmax tankers; (vi) 3 Aframax tankers; and (vii) 6 Offshore Support Vessels, including 2 Platform Supply and 4 Oil Spill Recovery Vessels.

DryShips’ common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market where it trades under the symbol “DRYS.”

For more information about DryShips, please visit: www.dryships.com.

For more information about Heidmar, please visit: www.heidmar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with such safe harbor legislation.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

Important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the conditions to the completion of the Merger, including the authorization and approval of the Merger Agreement by the Company’s shareholders, not being satisfied, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter rates, utilization of vessels and vessel values, failure of a seller or shipyard to deliver one or more vessels, failure of a buyer to accept delivery of a vessel, the Company’s inability to procure acquisition financing, default by one or more charterers of the Company’s ships, changes in demand for drybulk, oil or natural gas commodities, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers, scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, changes in the Company’s voyage and operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations, changes in the Company’s relationships with the lenders under its debt agreements, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, international hostilities and political events or acts by terrorists. Additionally, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, the inability to obtain the requisite shareholder approval for the proposed transaction or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the proposed transaction, risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations, the ability to recognize the benefits of the transaction, and the amount of the costs, fees, and expenses and charges related to the transaction.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by DryShips with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F. The statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations / Media:

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc. (New York)

Tel. 212-661-7566

E-mail: dryships@capitallink.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.