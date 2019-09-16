CHARG Resource Center receives charitable donation to assist in providing services to those living with mental illness in Denver area

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spencer Fane LLP is pleased to announce CHARG Resource Center as the recipient of the firm’s 2019 and 2020 charitable grant program.

Spencer Fane will donate $25,000 over the course of two years to assist CHARG in providing much-needed support and services for individuals dealing with mental illness in the Denver area. In addition to providing opportunities for human support and friendship, CHARG operates a community mental health clinic, a drop-in center and a homeless outreach facility.

An innovative community established in 1989, Capitol Hill Action & Recreation Group (CHARG) serves adults with severe and persistent mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar illness, and major depression. It is a joint venture of people who believe that effective and lasting empowerment of persons with mental illness occurs when they can make decisions regarding their needs, and that they thrive with dependable and ongoing services.

“At CHARG Resource Center, we believe that community and partnership are central to treatment and recovery for those managing mental illness,” said Todd Helvig, Ph.D., Executive Director of CHARG. “We continue to build meaningful relationships with generous businesses, groups, and individuals in our community that help us fulfill our mission to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.”

About 1 in 5 adults (46 million) in the United States experiences mental illness in a given year, and 1 in 25 lives with a serious mental illness. CHARG consumers report an average decrease of three hospitalizations due to a mental health crisis since coming to CHARG and nearly 90% improved their stability and housing situation — moving from homeless or transitional housing to permanent housing — after coming to CHARG.

CHARG provides assistance at three facilities in Denver, with each serving a different purpose.

The Heartland Clinic is licensed by the state of Colorado to provide outpatient psychiatric services to adults living with major mental illness. Services include counseling, case management, skills training, a payee program, recreational activities, medication management and monitoring of overall health, including dental. The clinical team comprises peer specialists, therapists, social workers, a psychiatric nurse and a psychiatrist.

The David Quarton Drop-In Center is a warm and welcoming place that is open to anyone 18 years and older living with mental illness, regardless of where they receive treatment. Individuals can use the facility as a place to engage in reading or studying, socialize in a variety of groups, and host recreational outings and seasonal celebrations. In addition to coffee and snacks, there is a food bank, the daily newspaper, a clothing bank, free internet and phone, and a low-cost lunch ($1.50) on Tuesdays. Peer specialists are available for assistance with basic needs resources.

The Project to Assist in Transition from Homelessness, known as PATH, addresses the needs of homeless adults dealing with major mental illness. This is a collaboration between CHARG and the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, where the program is housed; the Mental Health Center of Denver; and Urban Peak. Services include transitional and permanent housing, medical and mental health services, case management, and vocational rehabilitation and substance abuse referrals.

“Spencer Fane remains dedicated to making a difference in the communities where we serve our clients,” said Ron Fano, Denver office managing partner at Spencer Fane. “Giving back will always be a priority for the firm, and we are excited about the opportunity to help CHARG provide services that can change lives. This is a wonderful opportunity, and we look forward to growing this relationship in the future.”

The Spencer Fane charitable grant in Denver aims to provide significant support to a select local nonprofit organization through a $25,000 donation over the course of two years. The previous recipient was Craig Hospital. The primary goals of the program are to encourage a long-standing relationship with a nonprofit organization where the firm’s donation can truly make a difference, and to provide Spencer Fane employees with additional opportunities to become involved with the firm’s charitable causes.

