Nextech to Showcase Top Ranked Solutions at Plastic Surgery The Meeting 2019

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems , a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for plastic surgery and other specialty physician practices, will attend Plastic Surgery The Meeting 2019 (ASPS), September 20-23 in San Diego, CA. At the conference, the company will showcase innovative functionalities for its cloud-based Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Practice Management (PM) system, as well as their consulting services, in Nextech booth #1527.



Plastic surgery practices are challenged by overburdened staff and growing workloads of clinical and administrative tasks as they look to grow their business and patient volume. Cloud-based solutions alleviate pain points associated with these challenges, as they are accessible from any location, streamline software updates, and consistently maintain security and HIPAA compliance. At ASPS, Nextech will teach providers how to save time and optimize financial effectiveness within their EMR, demonstrating how to:

by diminishing physician burnout and creating a positive practice culture. Optimize clinical workflow, including the time-saving benefits of a customized EMR and how practices can leverage an optimized workflow to improve practice performance.

Nextech will also demonstrate its integrated marketing module, which helps practices automate and streamline marketing and communications tasks. With this intuitive marketing module, staff can automatically target new and current patients with specials, new services and more; removing more administrative tasks from the day. Finally, Nextech will highlight its innovative consulting services, which help practices identify and navigate key aspects of their business, such as practice management, clinical optimization and MIPS/Regulatory compliance.

“From streamlining clinical and administrative processes to remaining competitive in the market, practices are constantly pulled in all directions,” said Mike Scarbrough, Nextech President and CEO, “Nextech understands that plastic surgery practices must juggle and prioritize a growing list of tasks to ensure they are staying top-of-mind for patients, while simultaneously providing top-notch customer and clinical services. We look forward to ASPS and showing plastic surgeons and their staff how they can maintain focus on elevating patient care and expanding their business by leveraging cloud-based EMR and PM systems.”

Attendees at ASPS 2019 can visit Nextech booth #1527 to experience hands-on demos of these features, book a consultation with solution experts, learn more about show specials, enter booth giveaways and more.

About Nextech

Nextech EMR/PM is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery.

