Maalouf Ashford & Talbot has been Named Law Firm of the Year for 2019 in the United States, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, UK, China and Brazil in 92 Categories

New York City, Sept. 16, 2019 -- Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, one of the world's leading international law firms, today announced that the Firm has been named Law Firm of the Year for 2019 in the following countries and categories:



In the United States



▪ International Trade & Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Arbitration & Litigation Law Firm of the Year

▪ Corporate Law Firm of the Year

▪ M&A Law Firm of the Year

▪ Antitrust Law Firm of the Year

▪ Capital Markets Law Firm of the Year

▪ Banking & Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Securities Law Firm of the Year

▪ Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year

▪ Energy Law Firm of the Year

▪ Regulatory & Compliance Law Firm

▪ Venture Capital Law Firm of the Year

▪ Project Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Real Estate Law Firm of the Year

▪ Private Equity Law Firm of the Year

▪ Asset Management Law Firm of the Year

▪ Tax Law Firm of the Year

▪ Intellectual Property Law Firm of the Year

▪ Islamic Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Shipping & Maritime Law Firm of the Year

▪ Cross Border Law Firm of the Year

▪ Renewable Energy Law Firm of the Year

▪ Mining Law Firm of the Year

▪ Full Service Law Firm of the Year



In Dubai



▪ Arbitration & Litigation Law Firm of the Year

▪ Banking & Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Compliance Law Firm of the Year

▪ International Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Intellectual Property Law Firm of the Year

▪ Media & Telecommunications Law Firm of the Year

▪ M&A Law Firm of the Year

▪ Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year

▪ Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Law Firm of the Year

▪ Real Estate Law Firm of the Year

▪ Corporate Law Firm of the Year

▪ Shipping & Maritime Law Firm of the Year



In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



▪ Arbitration & Litigation Law Firm of the Year

▪ Corporate Law Firm of the Year

▪ Compliance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Technology, Media & Telecommunications Law Firm of the Year

▪ Intellectual Property Law Firm of the Year

▪ Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year

▪ M&A Law Firm of the Year



In Egypt



▪ Arbitration & Litigation Law Firm of the Year

▪ Corporate Law Firm of the Year

▪ Compliance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Law Firm of the Year

▪ Technology, Media & Telecommunications Law Firm of the Year

▪ Intellectual Property Law Firm of the Year



In Bahrain



▪ Arbitration & Litigation Law Firm of the Year

▪ Banking & Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Corporate Law Firm of the Year

▪ Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year



In Qatar



▪ Arbitration & Litigation Law Firm of the Year

▪ International Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Corporate Law Firm of the Year

▪ Technology, Media & Telecommunications Law Firm of the Year

▪ Intellectual Property Law Firm of the Year

▪ M&A Law Firm of the Year



In Lebanon



▪ Arbitration & Litigation Law Firm of the Year

▪ Banking & Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Corporate Law Firm of the Year

▪ Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year



In Iraq



▪ Arbitration & Litigation Law Firm of the Year

▪ International Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Corporate Law Firm of the Year

▪ Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Law Firm of the Year

▪ Regulatory Law Firm of the Year

▪ Compliance Law Firm of the Year



In Jordan



▪ Arbitration & Litigation Law Firm of the Year

▪ International Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Corporate Law Firm of the Year

▪ Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Law Firm of the Year

▪ Regulatory Law Firm of the Year

▪ Compliance Law Firm of the Year



In Morocco



▪ Arbitration & Litigation Law Firm of the Year

▪ International Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Corporate Law Firm of the Year

▪ Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Law Firm of the Year

▪ Regulatory Law Firm of the Year

▪ Compliance Law Firm of the Year



In the United Kingdom



▪ International Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ M&A Law Firm of the Year



In China



▪ Corporate Law Firm of the Year

▪ M&A Law Firm of the Year

▪ Banking & Finance Law Firm of the Year

▪ Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year



In Brazil



▪ M&A Law Firm of the Year

▪ Corporate Law Firm of the Year

▪ Oil & Gas Law Firm of the Year

Below please find a link to the awards:

http://www.maaloufashford.com/uploads/1/3/2/7/13275915/2019_law_awards.pdf

With offices in financial centers around the globe, including: New York City, Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Beirut, Cairo, Baghdad, Erbil, Amman, Zürich, Casablanca, Hong Kong, Shanghai and São Paulo, and affiliated offices in over 80 other countries, Maalouf Ashford & Talbot remains at the forefront of the legal profession in structuring complex international business transactions and representing clients in high-profile matters involving corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, international arbitration, IPO’s, banking law, real estate law, international oil & gas transactions, private equity, environmental law, pharmaceuticals law, telecommunications law, intellectual property, project finance, and cross-border transactions worldwide. Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP represents some of the world’s most respected companies, and countries, in connection with their complex and sophisticated international business transactions.

About Dr. John J. Maalouf

Dr. John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of the Firm, is one of Wall Street's top lawyers and is a globally recognized expert in the areas of International Trade & Finance Law, International Arbitration, Corporate & Business Law, Banking Law, Mergers & Acquisitions, Oil & Gas Law, Pharmaceuticals Law, Telecommunications Law, and Intellectual Property Law.

In addition to being one of the world's leading lawyers, Dr. Maalouf is also an International Arbitrator with the following Courts of International Arbitration and International Arbitration Centers:

- London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)

- Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC)

- Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)

- Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC)

- International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA - The Hague, The Netherlands)

- Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA - United States of America)

- Australian Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (ACICA)

- British Columbia International Commercial Arbitration Centre (BCICAC) and

- GCC Arbitration Centre (Bahrain)

As an International Arbitrator, Dr. Maalouf has over 12 years of experience deciding large international commercial disputes between multinational companies around the world.

Dr. Maalouf’s accomplishments and abilities are well known among Fortune 500 and Global 500 companies, and have led to him being interviewed on CNN and Al Arabiya, below are the links to those interviews:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=XGeslJVjeQg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtwz4UqFVkQ

Dr. Maalouf is also a member of MENSA, the International High IQ Society, and was featured in the following MENSA International Journal Article:

http://www.maaloufashford.com/uploads/1/3/2/7/13275915/mensa_international_journal__john_j._maalouf....

Additionally, below is a link to the U.S. News and World Report information on Dr. Maalouf:

https://lawyers.usnews.com/lawyers/john-joseph-maalouf/329808

