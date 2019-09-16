Blanco Minerals Inc. Progressing Towards IPO

Several leading investment banks are queuing up to underwrite the IPO due to the extreme value of the expansive lithium deposits owned by Blanco Minerals.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blanco Minerals Inc. announced today that they will progress towards an IPO listing on the U.S. stock markets by the 1st the first half of 2020. A company spokesperson stated that the company prefers to be listed on the NYSE.

Several leading investment banks are queuing up to underwrite the IPO due to the extreme value of the expansive lithium deposits owned by Blanco Minerals in Chile, Argentina and Mexico. Blanco Minerals Inc. has gained supply partnerships and/or received large financial backing from major multi-national corporate players Tesla, SQM and LG. Securing these important corporate alliances has created a buzz among investment banks and there is growing excitement that Blanco Minerals are on track to file their IPO in the near future.

While attending industry seminars in Buenos Aries, Blanco Minerals CEO, Peter Ross said, "Now is the right time for us to move forward with our intended IPO plans. The company has received tremendous financial and logistical support from our corporate partners and progress is moving faster than we ever thought possible just 1 year ago. There will not be a better time than now to take the big step of becoming a publically traded company. The U.S. stock markets are very strong and the U.S. economy is in its best condition in decades. The strong market and economy combined with a booming lithium battery industry will create a high demand public listing for Blanco Minerals and our shareholders will certainly be rewarded substantially for their much appreciated belief and support for the company."

Mr. Ross continued by saying, "We aim to see the company list on the NYSE by the latest time of the first half of 2020. Things may move faster but we don't want to rush into key decisions such as choosing the underwriting banks as we want to secure the best deal for all our loyal shareholders. Early 2020 is an ideal time as it will still be a long way off from the federal elections and it is certainly for the best to go public while the current administration is running the government."

Peter Ross also exclaimed, "In the near future our private equity partners will be permitted to offer pre-IPO shares for sale to their own retail and corporate clients. We will announce shortly when pre-IPO shares can commence to be offered for sale and what the offering price will be."

Blanco Minerals Inc. will issue regular updates regarding the progression towards the planned IPO listing.

About the Company:

Blanco Minerals Inc. controls the Salar De Arena Rica Lithium Brine Project, located in the Atacama Region of Northern Chile, in a joint venture partnership with SQM, The company also maintains a large lithium brine project in Jujuy Province in northwest Argentina. Furthermore, Blanco Minerals Inc. is developing the largest lithium project in North America at Zacatecas State, Mexico.

For further information contact: investors@blancominerals.com



