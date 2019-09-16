TELUS Partners with Local Developer to Create First Sustainable SmartHome

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 12, 2019, sustainable home developer Adera Development will announce their partnership with TELUS, to launch the latest TELUS Home Security and Smart Home Monitoring systems

As a leader in the innovation of SmartWood Technology, local developer Adera Development has earned the reputation of constructing happier, healthier mass timber homes in British Columbia for over 50 years. Together, in partnership with TELUS, Adera will enhance their ideology to include elements of a smarter home to complement their sustainable platform.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with locally renowned technology innovator, TELUS,” says Eric Andreasen, Senior Vice President of Development at Adera Development. “We specialize in creating sustainable, superior quality environments for British Columbians and I know this collaboration will act as a valuable driver towards our mandate.”

TELUS SmartHome Security will allow Adera homeowners to control their homes from anywhere through the TELUS SmartHome Security App. TELUS Smart Home Security offers 24/7 real-time monitoring for break-ins, floods, and fires, as well as smart controls to manage indoor and outdoor cameras, lock and unlock doors, remotely manage indoor and outdoor lighting, and even change the temperature on the thermostat from your smartphone. The forward-thinking technology will be available at Adera Development’s newest projects Duet in West Coquitlam and Crest in North Vancouver and will offer the first SmartHome retail experience for prospective homebuyers inside the respective presentation centres.

“Enhancing our technology partnership within the real estate market is something we’ve envisioned for our brand for quite some time now,” says Suzanne Trusdale, Vice President at TELUS. “We are inspired by the sustainable and futuristic approach Adera Development has in the industry and are hopeful that, together, we can make the steps necessary to create a future-friendly, healthy home for everyone”.

Adera Development will be the first mass timber developer to enter into a partnership with a technology company and embark on a path towards a sustainable future. Duet is expected to complete construction at the end of 2020 and Crest in Spring 2021.

Adera Development

We believe that the little things matter; that an appreciation for how we live in the foundation of why we Live West Coast. At Adera, we know that the environment, family and communities are inextricably linked, and we all have the responsibility of building a better future. In order to provide a secure future for our families, our customers and those who make our community whole, we are committed to finding better ways to build. To learn more, visit Adera.com.

Talk Shop Media

Maxine Jakubke

604.738.2220

Maxine@talkshopmedia.com

