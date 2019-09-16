DJSI recognizes CN as sustainability leader

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today it is pleased to have again earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).



This marks the eighth consecutive year that CN has been listed on the DJSI World Index and the 11th consecutive year that CN has been listed on the DJSI North America Index. CN is the only Canadian company listed in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure sector.

The DJSI follows a best-in-class approach, surveying sustainability leaders from each industry on a global and regional level. The annual review of the DJSI family is based on a thorough analysis of economic, environmental and social performance, assessing issues such as corporate governance, risk management, climate change mitigation, supply chain standards, stakeholder engagement and labour practices.

“We are honoured that CN’s sustainability performance continues to earn us a place among the world’s best,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. “2019 marks CN’s 100th anniversary and we have a great deal to be proud of. As we move into our next century, we renew our commitment to be a leader in safety, sustainability, innovation and growth.”

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index tracks the performance of the top 10% of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market IndexSM that lead the field in terms of sustainability.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI World represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM’s analysis of financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJI’s robust index methodology.

Delivering Responsibly is at the heart of how CN is building a sustainable future. It means moving customer goods safely and efficiently, being environmentally responsible, attracting and developing the best railroaders, helping build safer, stronger communities, while adhering to the highest ethical standards. CN is proud of its Delivering Responsibly philosophy – it drives how the Company conducts its business and leads its transformational journey.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts: Media Investors Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations (514) 399-7956 (514) 399-0052



