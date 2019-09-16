Will Powers Student at the College of Holy Cross

Will Powers heads into his final year at the College of the Holy Cross where he set his sites on graduating as an honors student while focusing on his career

There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” — C. S. Lewis

WORCESTOR, MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Will Powers Holy Cross Student and NCAA Player Discusses Website and Skills

Worcester, MA, — Will Powers is an honors student who played basketball at Holy Cross on the Crusaders basketball team in the NCAA Patriot league. The official name of this prestigious higher learning center is The College of the Holy Cross located in Worcester, MA.

Powers played for the men's basketball team (Holy Cross Crusaders) under head coach Bill Carmody. During Powers' first two years of his academic life, he has remained an honor roll student. In his senior year at Holy Cross, he launched his website http://www.willpowersco.com to showcase the Swarthmore, PA native's experience, recommendations and talents to potential recruiters within the financial services industry. Powers, while being an exceptional student-athlete attended all team activities while maintaining honor roll status.

The site went live on August 1, 2019, and over since that day, there have been over 5215 impressions of the website while the average user spends over 2 minutes reviewing Wills’ skills, education, and accomplishments.

Before heading off to the College of the Holy Cross, Powers performed a full investigation into other institutions of higher learning with The College of the Holy Cross being his number one choice. While playing on the Holy Cross men team, Powers enjoyed traveling to other NCAA schools like Boston University, Bucknell and Iona.

Other Holy Cross basketball players, current student-athletes, playing NCAA college basketball with Powers were Jacob Grandison, Jack Stevens, Caleb Green, Karl Charles, Jehyve Floyd, all who all saw time playing at the Hart Center which is the is the main athletic center at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts in the United States.

Although a committed athlete to the Holy Cross basketball program and Holy Cross Athletics, Will knew there was more to life than sports and unlike others, he never dreamed of being a professional player like so many others that wanted to play for an NBA team. He wanted something different. He wanted to use the excellent training and resources provided to him by Holy Cross.

Powers started gaining experience over the past two summers through internships. First, working for a private equity firm, GMH Ventures, Will was able to reconfirm his passion for the financial services industry. He was explicitly trained in deal sourcing and evaluations, valuation, due diligence, LBO financing, growth equity financing, LOI and Purchase Agreement, and the 100-day plan.

Will continued his honing his career path the following summer working for the money manager, Stifel. Working alongside the SVP of Investments, Will was introduced to the world of both private wealth management and institutional asset management. Helping both sides with current and prospective clients, Will was exposed to the importance of client relationships within the industry.

The idea behind the website was to make it easier for company executives and recruiters to access information about Will Powers as an individual and to get a better feeling of what he is all about. Powers is looking to establish himself within the financial services industry and he is looking for opportunities where he can showcase his drive and leadership.

Will Powers is about to start his final year at Holy Cross and he is dedicating his senior year to bettering an already excellent academic positioning all the while beginning his search for a career in the financial services industry.

*Powers Malvern Preparatory days

A graduate of the Malvern Preparatory School, Will Powers had an astounding career both athletically (scoring over a 1000 pts. and academically while traversing the halls of his alma mater. As an athlete, Powers was a standout as the captain of the basketball team setting numerous records and joined the few in the “1000-point club” which is a goal of most scorers. Many of Will Powers athletic student teammates (AST) worked to achieve this honor but relatively few could actually obtain the prestigious high school athletic accomplishment.

During his academic career at Malvern Prep, the Holy Cross student was a member of the National Honor Society and President of Adelphia Society, a mentorship and “big-brother” program that helped new freshmen with the transition to high school.

Powers participated in the Stock Market Games while a student at Malvern Prep impressively placing 2nd in a 10-week long competition where students competed to create the most value of equity through the stock market.

Additionally, Will was a contributing member of a nationally ranked powerhouse lacrosse team that went on to win championships

Powers understands that sports have helped round him out as a person and taught him the value of teamwork.

While he values the decision-making skills that he has honed as an athlete, he finds the ability to bring these skills to the real world more valuable.

If you are interested in learning more about Will Powers, please check out his website located at http://www.willpowersco.com.

+

+

+

+

+

End of Release



This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing®, LLC (www.digitalrdm.com) a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.