EEI, MBCQ, MAMS, and NCI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EEI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Ecology & Environment’s agreement to be acquired by WSP Global Inc. Shareholders of Ecology & Environment will receive $15.00 in cash for each share of Ecology & Environment owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-ecology-and-environment-inc .

MB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: MBCQ ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MB Bancorp’s agreement to be acquired by BV Financial, Inc. Shareholders of MB Bancorp will receive $15.85 in cash for each share of MB Bancorp owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mb-bancorp-inc .

MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MAMS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MAM Software’s agreement to be acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems. Shareholders of MAM Software will receive $12.12 in cash for each share of MAM Software owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mam-software-group-inc .

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Navigant’s agreement to be acquired by Guidehouse LLP. Shareholders of Navigant will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of Navigant owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-navigant-consulting-inc .

