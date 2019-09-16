Pure Sunfarms Brings B.C. Grown Cannabis to Canada’s Recreational Market

1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse delivers high-quality cannabis to Canadian consumers at accessible price-point

/EIN News/ -- Delta, B.C., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pure Sunfarms formally launched its brand and introduced eight strains of dried cannabis flower into the Canadian recreational market. The announcement follows a license amendment from Health Canada received on September 6, 2019, permitting Pure Sunfarms to sell and distribute dried cannabis products directly to provincial/territorial wholesalers across Canada (sometimes referred to as a “packaging license”).

Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of greenhouse-grown cannabis. The cultivation team brings more than 25 years of local growing experience, applying a perpetual growing cycle to the company’s 1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse in order to supply 75,000 kilograms of large-scale, consistent and high-quality dried flower to the Canadian market annually.

“Introducing the Pure Sunfarms brand today to Canadians is a culmination of our team’s efforts, and we hope consumers see the passion and care our people have worked hard to bring to life,” said Pure Sunfarms President and CEO Mandesh Dosanjh. “British Columbia has a reputation for growing some of the best cannabis in the world, and we are proud to introduce a suite of products which will continue to celebrate this legacy. Our scale, along with the team’s deep agricultural roots and steadfast dedication to craftmanship, has allowed us to cultivate great-quality products at an approachable price-point. In this evolving industry, we hope Canadians will come to know the quality and consistency of Pure Sunfarms’ products and love it as much as we do.”

Pure Sunfarms’ wide collection of strains offers high-quality product in potency, flavour, and consistency to meet the tastes and needs of consumers and retailers alike. Consumers can expect to see select strains become available at licensed retailers and online in B.C. and Ontario throughout the month of September, with additional products to follow. Cultivars such as Afghan Kush, selected for its history and potency, and White Rhino, chosen for its upfront aromatics, will be two of the first strains coming to market. The current collection also includes Critical Kali Mist, Hash Plant, Headband, Island Honey, Purple Sun God and Pure Sun CBD.

The Pure Sunfarms brand was built around the philosophy of ‘plants and people first,’ expressing a long-standing relationship and deep appreciation for cannabis across Canada’s west coast. It was designed to reflect the team’s unique and diverse agricultural experience with not just cannabis, but other crops like tomatoes and peppers, sharing the story of cannabis from a different perspective.

Pure Sunfarms continues to advance discussions with additional provincial distributors regarding potential future supply agreements.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of greenhouse-grown cannabis. Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is a vertically integrated supplier of large-scale, high-quality cannabis to the Canadian market. With more than 25 years of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company produces 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually.

Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)) and the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB). Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada.

Pure Sunfarms is in the process of converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production (anticipated to come online in 2020), which is expected to double annual output at full production to 150,000 kilograms. The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet. As legalization in Canada unfolds, Pure Sunfarms looks to develop onsite cannabis extraction capabilities in order to expand into cannabis oils and derivative products.

Pure Sunfarms is a 50/50 joint venture between Village Farms International, Inc. and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.

