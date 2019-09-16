/EIN News/ -- Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Maranello (Italy), 16 September 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 (“Second Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA NYSE Total Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€) Consideration excluding fees







(€)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

($) Consideration excluding fees







($)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)* Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



09/09/2019 20,000 147.0617 2,941,234.00 8,500 160.8913 1,367,576.05 1,239,532.36 28,500 146.6936 4,180,766.36 10/09/2019 107,939 139.9857 15,109,916.47 40,000 151.5227 6,060,908.00 5,489,952.90 147,939 139.2457 20,599,869.37 11/09/2019 48,749 138.8630 6,769,432.39 10,000 152.3908 1,523,908.00 1,384,993.18 58,749 138.8011 8,154,425.57 12/09/2019 15,319 137.3689 2,104,354.18 12,000 154.8401 1,858,081.20 1,694,865.64 27,319 139.0688 3,799,219.82 13/09/2019 3,127 138.5741 433,321.21 12,300 153.0824 1,882,913.52 1,696,929.99 15,427 138.0859 2,130,251.20



Total



195,134 140.2024 27,358,258.25 82,800 153.3018 12,693,386.77 11,506,274.07 277,934 139.8337 38,864,532.32

Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 13 September 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 100,721,626.95 for No. 700,290 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 17,610,716.16 (Euro 15,973,083.42*) for No. 113,750 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 7,791,074 common shares held in treasury as of 13 September 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.03% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment



