Pluristem Therapeutics Recaps Key Opinion Leader Call Reviewing Hematological Programs

/EIN News/ -- HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc . (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy products, today provided a recap of the Key Opinion Leader call hosted by the company this morning to review unmet medical needs in acute radiation syndrome (ARS) and hematological deficiencies, and to provide an update on the development of its novel cell therapy treatment, PLX-R18. PLX cell therapy was granted an Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of ARS and incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT).

An overview of HCT was provided by Dr. Jacob M. Rowe, MD, Chief of the Department of Hematology and The Ann and Pinky Sohn Chair in Hemato-Oncology at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem and Emeritus Professor at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, a member in the company’s ongoing hematology program steering committee. Dr. Rowe reviewed the medical condition of HCT and the unmet need for the significant proportion of patients that do not respond to current treatments. Dr. Rowe then discussed Pluristem’s ongoing Phase I study of PLX-R18 and data from the first two cohorts:

The study is comprised of 24 subjects in the U.S. and Israel. Cohort 3 (4 million cells/kg) is currently enrolling

Data from 2 first cohorts, after a follow-up period of 6 months, have shown a median increase of platelets in cohort 1 (1 million cells/kg) and cohort 2 (2 million cells/kg) of 130% and 170%, respectively

Median increase in hemoglobin levels in cohort 1 and cohort 2 was 34% and 36%, respectively

A 65% reduction in platelet transfusion, and a 68% reduction in red blood cell transfusion, were observed compared to the last month before treatment in both cohorts

A modest increase in neutrophil levels was seen in both cohorts

“Results from the first two cohorts in this study demonstrate that PLX-R18 is safe and well tolerated, with no unexpected toxicities,” said Dr. Rowe. “While the study’s primary endpoint was safety, we can’t disregard the potential benefits of this cell therapy drug, which even in the lower doses appears to regenerate damaged bone marrow, leading to increased production of platelets and red blood cells, ultimately reducing the number of required transfusions, although caution is appropriate in discussing early data with a small number of patients. Importantly, we see these positive benefits sustained at the nine months follow-up period, and we continue to monitor these patients. We look forward to results from Cohort 3, in which patients will be administered four million cells per kilogram, as we work to efficiently advance PLX-R18 as a candidate in additional bone marrow deficiency syndromes with similar unmet needs.”

The next presentation was delivered by Bert W. Maidment, Ph.D., who served as Assistant Director, Radiation Nuclear Countermeasures Program at the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Division of Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation (NIH/NIAID/DAIT) until retiring in 2016. Dr. Maidment discussed the health impact of radiation exposure and the need for more effective countermeasures. “There is a broad range of devastating health consequences resulting from radiation exposure, with hematopoietic, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and central nervous systems all potentially impacted,” noted Dr. Maidment. “Notwithstanding several FDA-approved countermeasures, including Neupogen®, Neulasta® and Leukine®, significant treatment gaps remain, causing widespread manifestations across vital organ systems. I believe that a more efficacious countermeasure that can be administered pre- and post-exposure, particularly one that is easily stored and administered and potentially support multiple organ injuries, would have significant utility across a number of civilian and military applications where radiation exposure is a potential risk.”

Pluristem management provided an overview of the company’s acute radiation syndrome (ARS) projects that are running with several governments and agencies, including the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), testing PLX-R18 as a potential treatment for ARS, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) testing the product as a potential prophylactic countermeasure against ARS and Fukushima University in Japan examining PLX-R18 cells for the treatment of hematological ARS and gastrointestinal (GI). Arik Eisenkraft, Director of Homeland Defense Projects at Pluristem and former Head of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CBRN) Protection Division in the Israeli Ministry of Defense, summarized PLX-R18’s potential to stimulate the regeneration of damaged bone marrow to produce blood cells while also increasing survival and benefiting additional body systems, suggesting that PLX-R18 has the ability to treat ARS as a multi-organ therapy.

Yaky Yanay, Chief Executive Officer of Pluristem, concluded the call with an update on the status of current projects and provided an overview of next steps. “I would like to thank Drs. Rowe and Maidment for offering their perspectives on these difficult-to-treat hematological conditions. We look forward to advancing our ARS program to complete the development and registration of PLX-R18 for ARS, targeting governmental purchase contracts.

After reaching an understanding with the FDA on the regulatory pathway needed and conducting additional mechanism studies with the support of the NIH, we have progressed our discussions with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to submit a proposal by the end of September, aiming for a study, strategically designed to demonstrate the superiority of PLX-R18 versus current standards of care, with the goal of executing a full contract once the study is completed. Following the studies conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense, we are now progressing to further small and large animal studies in relevant DoD models, as required by the FDA animal rule pathway.

We remain committed to completing our ongoing Phase I study of PLX-R18 in incomplete hematopoietic recovery following HCT as quickly as possible and will seek to expand PLX-R18 for use with respect to additional medical conditions with the goal of bringing innovative, safe and effective treatments for patients with a variety of bone marrow deficiency indications.”

