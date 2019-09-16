Global Digital Platform Partnerships Best Practice Report, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Platform Partnerships Best Practice" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Participation in a successful digital platform is key for telcos to retain relevance through their digital transformation.

At the core of success for a digital platform is the ecosystem that drives activity, innovation and monetisation. The ecosystem is key to building capabilities as well as enabling access to adjacent market opportunities. APIs from telcos are also key to platform success, and telco participation, therefore, ensures continued market relevance.

This report examines differing telco platform approaches and identifies optimum strategies.



Inspirations

Relatively poor competitiveness of telcos in digital space

Redefinition over time of connectivity as a utility

Growing importance of digital platform ecosystems

Issues

Need for trust to build the platform ecosystem

Successful platforms create barriers to late entrants

There will be less successful platforms than telcos

Implications

Platform strategies should already be in place

Winning platforms won't be limited by telco needs

Better to join with un-owned platforms than not participate

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Key Infographic

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Three i3



2. Background and Content

2.1 Background to the Report

2.2 Report Content

2.3 Currency and Conversions

2.4 Further Questions and Feedback



3. The Case for Digital Platforms

3.1 Telco Choices

3.2 Balancing Customer Ownership and Difficulty

3.3 The Platform Context

3.4 Classifying Platforms



4. Platform Approach Cases

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Dialog Axiata - Sri Lanka

4.2.1 Background

4.2.2 Dialog's Platform Success

4.2.3 Using Ideamart

4.2.4 Case Analysis

4.3 Deutsche Telekom QIVICON

4.3.1 Background

4.3.2 QIVICON Status Update

4.3.3 Case Analysis

4.4 China Telecom

4.4.1 Background

4.4.2 Case Analysis



5. Main Conclusions



6. Recommendations

