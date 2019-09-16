Angolan embassy works on ID issuance in Brazzaville

Brazzaville, ANGOLA, September 16 - The Angolan Embassy in Republic of the Congo is creating conditions for the opening in that country's capital, Brazzaville, of the civil registration services for the issuance of ID card and passport.,

This was announced Sunday by the Angolan ambassador to Republic of the Congo, Vicente Mwanda, while speaking to Angop on the sidelines of the celebrations marking the National Hero Day, 17th September.

The ceremony brought together officials from the diplomatic mission and the Angolan community resident in Brazzaville.

The ambassador said the lack of the document among the members of the Angolan community and the need for their reorganisation remain the main concerns of the Embassy and the national citizens resident in Brazzaville and in other cities of that country.

The diplomat did not mention any statistical data on the size of the Angolan community, but he put at between 2,000 and 3,000 Angolans residing in Republic of Congo.

The celebration of National Hero's Day in Brazzaville was held in advance as the date coincides with a normal working day in the Republic of Congo, unlike in Angola where the event is a national holiday.

The ceremony took place at the premises of the building that accommodated Agostinho Neto at the helm of the MPLA Steering Committee, when this body of the then national liberation movement and current ruling party in Angola was expelled from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC, then Zaire). ) in 1963.

