Smart Home Adjacencies: Building the Ecosystem - 2019 Report

This report assesses how the smart home is expanding beyond lights, locks, and thermostats to include new products such as smart beds, mirrors, and appliances. It examines how these devices and appliances address additional pain points in the home and enhance overall connected home experiences. The report also estimates the US market size for these devices and appliances.

Key Questions Addressed

What is the next wave of connected devices that will emerge in broadband households?

Which are the most compelling use cases for these devices?

What primary pain points do these devices address?

Which are the leading brands offering these devices?

What is the estimated market size for these devices and appliances?

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1 Purpose of Report

1.2 Key Burning Questions Addressed by this Research

1.3 Research Approach/Sources



2. Building the Ecosystem



3. Bedroom

3.1 Smart Vents

3.1.1 Market Drivers

3.1.2 Market Barriers

3.1.3 Opportunities for Smart Vents

3.2 Smart Beds

3.2.1 Market Drivers for Smart Beds

3.2.2 Market Barriers

3.2.3 Opportunities for Smart Bed Industry



4. Smart Major Appliances

4.1 Smart Refrigerators

4.1.1 Smart Refrigerator Trends and Market Moves

4.2 Smart Ovens

4.2.1 Smart Oven Trends and Market Moves

4.3 Smart Dishwasher

4.3.1 Smart Dishwasher Trends and Market Moves

4.4 Smart Appliance Opportunities

4.4.1 Recipe App and Platform Integration

4.4.2 Provisioning of Complementary Services

4.4.3 Smart Home Integration



5. Market Sizing

5.1 Methodology

5.2 Market Size



6. Implications & Recommendations



