Global Augmented Reality (AR) Report 2019: Markets, Devices, Leading Players, Consumer Perceptions, Telco Strategies, Innovations, Lifecycle, and Forecasts
Augmented reality has the potential to revolutionize the way consumers interact with technology, each other, and the world around them. With the smartphone market entering maturity, many see augmented reality devices as potentially replacing smartphones and even personal computers in the future.
This report presents an overview of the current state of augmented reality (AR) technologies and devices, with an emphasis on new innovations in the AR space that can help drive adoption. It includes a deep dive into the activities of major AR players, including Microsoft, Apple, and Google, as well as forecasts and estimates of unit sales.
As of 2019, there are three primary AR form-factors:
- Handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets
- Wearable head-mounted displays, including smart glasses and headsets
- In-vehicle displays, including military and automotive heads-up displays (HUDs)
This report focuses on handheld and wearable AR devices and applications, including devices and applications that impose both two- and three-dimensional images and experiences.
Key Questions Addressed by this Research
- What is the current state of the augmented reality market?
- Which augmented reality use cases resonate with consumers and businesses?
- Which augmented reality platforms and devices are most likely to succeed in the near- and long-term?
- What are the prospects for 3D AR evolving into a dominant computing platform, on par with smartphones and PCs?
- How can service providers take advantage of augmented reality to drive 5G adoption and revenue?
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Summary
1.1 Purpose of Report
1.2 Key Questions Addressed by this Research
1.3 Research Approach/Sources
2. Augmented Reality Market Overview
2.1 Augmented Reality Use Cases
2.1.1 Business Use Cases
- Enterprise Use Cases
- Company Highlight: Microsoft
- Company Highlight: LogistiVIEW
2.1.2 Consumer Use Cases
- Filters: Social Media and Chat
- Shopping: Virtual Try-Out
- Mobile Gaming: Pokemon Go
- Web AR and AR Browsers
2.2 Augmented Reality Ecosystem
3. Augmented Reality Devices: Assessment of Leading Players
3.1 Handheld AR
3.1.1 AR on iPhones
- Unifying Hardware and Software with ARKit
3.1.2 AR on Android Phones
- Designing for Google's ARCore
3.2 AR Head-Mounted Devices
3.2.1 2D AR HMDs
- RealWear
- Vuzix
- Google Glass
- Kopin Corporation
3.2.2 3D AR HMDs
- Microsoft HoloLens
- Magic Leap
- Qualcomm XR Viewer Platform
- nReal.ai
3.3 AR Platforms: Comparative Assessment
4. Consumer Perceptions of Augmented Reality
4.1 Consumer-Preferred Use Cases
4.2 Preferred Form-Factors
4.3 Rising Consumer Awareness
5. Telco's Augmented Reality Strategies
6. Market Forecast
6.1 Assessment of AR Market
6.2 Methodology and Assumptions
6.2.1 Continued Handheld Dominance in the Consumer Space
6.2.2 Enterprise HMD Growth Will Be Slower than Expected
6.2.3 More Players Will Exit the Market
6.3 Augmented Reality Evolution: Projected Timeline
7. Implications & Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Amazon
- Apple
- Apprentice.io
- Blippar
- Corporation
- DAQRI
- DigiLens
- Epson
- Everysight
- Kopin Corporation
- Leap
- LogistiVIEW
- Magic
- Magic Leap
- Microsoft
- ODG
- Optinvent
- Qualcomm
- RealMax
- RealWear
- Sony
- Telco
- Toshiba
- Verizon
- Vuforia
- Vuzix
- Zappar
- nReal.ai
- nRealltd
