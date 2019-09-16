Attracting Partners in the Smart Home Ecosystem, 2019: Adoption Trends, Leading Platforms & Providers, Market Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Race to Control the Smart Home Ecosystem: Attracting Partners" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Partnerships are vital to creating an intelligent and coordinated ecosystem. Works with Nest, Apple HomeKit, and SmartThings are all building an ecosystem of products and services that seamlessly work together and provide an exceptional user experience.

This report reviews the strategies of the major smart home platforms in the consumer electronics and security industries and their approach to attracting manufacturers to their ecosystem.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the major smart home ecosystem players by category?

How is the rise of voice-first control platforms affecting smart home ecosystems?

How can smart home ecosystems help the smart home industry overcome interoperability issues and concerns?

What are the smart home platform strategies of the leading CE and security industry players?

What approach are these companies taking to attract manufacturers to their ecosystem?

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1 Purpose of Report

1.2 Key Questions Addressed by this Research

1.3 Research Approach/Sources

1.4 Key Report Definitions



2. Current Smart Home Adoption Trends

2.1 Interoperability Challenges Remain

2.2 Smart Home Platforms as a Solution



3. Assessment of Leading Smart Home Platforms

3.1 Home Security Platforms

3.1.1 Alarm.com

3.1.2 Comcast/Xfinity

3.1.3 Vivint Smart Home

3.2 Voice Assistant Platforms

3.2.1 Amazon Alexa

3.2.2 Google Assistant

3.2.3 Additional Smart Speaker and Voice Assistant Players

3.3 Additional Home Control Platforms

3.3.1 Samsung SmartThings

3.3.2 Works with Nest

3.3.3 Apple HomeKit

3.4 Additional Ecosystem Players

3.4.1 Custom Installers

3.4.2 App-based Platforms

3.4.3 Health Platforms

3.4.4 Retail



4. Comparison of Leading Platform Players



5. Market Forecasts

5.1 Forecast of New Smart Home Controller Revenue by Channel

5.2 Forecast of Smart Speaker Penetration

5.3 Forecast of Home Security System Ownership



6. Implications & Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



ADT

Alarm.com

Amazon Alexa

Apple HomeKit

Best Buy

Comcast/Xfinity

Google Assistant

Nest

Ring

Samsung SmartThings

Vivint Smart Home

Zigbee

Z-Wave

