Enterprise Information Resources Announces COMPstream, a Comprehensive Software Plat-form to Streamline Compensation Process

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Information Resources Inc.™ (EIR), a software and services firm specializing in implementing and optimizing compensation applications, today announces EIR COMPstream, a Cloud-based software platform designed to streamline and transform compensation processes into efficient and powerful solutions.



EIR COMPstream streamlines processes such as Incentive Accruals, Advanced Compensation Analytics, Incentive Pool Management, Incentive Plan Design and more. EIR COMPstream works seamlessly with SAP SuccessFactors and other compensation software for planning, managing and monitoring each stage of the compensation process while providing timely, actionable data to each stakeholder.

“From Target and Goal Setting and Modeling to Automated Monthly Accruals to Plan Inventory and Design, EIR COMPstream is designed to provide compensation professionals with the tools to optimize current processes and deliver solutions that engage stakeholders while eliminating redundant and inefficient solutions,” said France Lampron, President and CEO of EIR.

EIR COMPstream provides Compensation Departments, Centers of Excellence, Managers, HR Business Partners and HRIS and Executives access to features to transform their relationship to the compensation process, including:

Actionable compensation cycle summary and detailed analytics

Global view of all incentive plans for analysis and design

Collaborative incentive plan design involving all key stakeholders

Real-time information for goal and performance-based incentive planning

Easy access to year-to-year data for comparing incentive targets and facilitating compliance processes to mitigate organizational risk.

Tracking of budget decisions in a central system that ensures only the receiving manager spends that budget and that the money earmarked for an individual is received.

Automatic tracking of Direct Drive and Target-based incentive plan pools.

Ability to leverage variable pay systems to calculate monthly accruals and generate specific reports and analytics.

Automated data scrubbing and transfer tasks to make compensation processes simple and fast

EIR COMPstream is available now.

About Enterprise Information Resources Inc.

Enterprise Information Resources (EIR) is a SAP build and service partner. EIR’s team of compensation and talent management experts specialize in implementing and optimizing the SAP SuccessFactors Perform & Reward solution. Through software and services, EIR’s mission is to maximize the value of each customer’s investment in compensation solutions.

