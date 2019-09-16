DrChrono Rolls out New Mobile EHR Features for iPad, iPhone and Apple Pencil

On the Heels of Apple’s New iPhone announcement, DrChrono EHR iPad and iPad Pro features now available on iPhone for Physician Practices and More

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, announced today that it rolled all of the DrChrono features from iPad and iPad Pro into iPhone mobile EHR/practice management app. DrChrono EHR is fully compatible with the new iPad 7, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. In addition, for the first time ever, a medical records app can now use Apple Pencil features.



New iPhone EHR Features

DrChrono created parity, putting all of the DrChrono features from iPad and iPad Pro into the iPhone. Using the new "Messages" icon on the DrChrono EHR on iPhone, physicians can get any information about their practice including incoming and outgoing faxes, lab results, prescription requests, referrals, and online appointments.

“Tasks” are also now available on iPhone to allow staff and physicians to track complex patient workflows. For example, if a provider orders a lab for a patient, a task can be set for the provider to follow up with that patient. On iPhone, some of the new “Tasks” features include task creation, custom statuses, categorization, filtering, searching, setting due dates, the ability to associate a task to inbox messages and/or patients and task templates for common tasks.

New iPad EHR and Apple Pencil Feature

DrChrono also supports the new 7th generation iPad which includes a 10.2-inch retina display, support for Apple Pencil, a full-size smart keyboard, and A10 fusion chip at a $329.00 price point. DrChrono also just launched the first Apple Pencil medical record experience, allowing providers to double tap on Apple Pencil while drawing on medical record images.

“We are excited about the new iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch that were just announced. With our commitment to Apple, DrChrono just launched a big enhancement to our mobile EHR app on iPhone to ensure that we’re creating the very best experience on both iPad as well as iPhone,” said Daniel Kivatinos, Co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “We envision a world where providers can do everything on iPhone, making a physician's life easier.” Kivatinos adds, ”It is the little things that make an amazing experience, for example the new Apple Pencil double-tap is a wow experience which allows providers to do their very best work while seeing patients.”

About DrChrono

DrChrono focuses on bringing the medical practice of the future to reality; the company built the first iPad EHR. DrChrono creates the best electronic health record, practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the health platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. The EHR includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal and more. The Healthcare App Directory offers a multitude of apps that a practice can select from to bundle in and a medical API for healthcare app developers. DrChrono has attracted thousands of physicians, over 17.8 million patients, 68.9 million appointments booked and 4.89 billion dollars in medical billing processed per year through the platform. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

Media Contact:

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing Communications

978-463-2575

press@drchrono.com



