UPS And HubBox Team Up To Simplify UPS Access Point® Location Integration For E-Tailers

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Software solution helps e-tailers give consumers more flexibility and control over package deliveries.

Consumers will soon have the option to ship directly to more than 38,000 UPS Access Point locations in the U.S. and Europe.

Streamlines UPS Access Point location lookup and label printing solutions, increasing convenience for consumers.

As e-commerce continues to surge in popularity, today’s busy online shoppers want deliveries made on their terms – they want packages to arrive securely when and where they want. And if they aren’t going to be home for the delivery, they want a safe alternative.

E-tailers need a way to address this growing consumer need, and that’s why UPS (NYSE:UPS) has teamed up with HubBox to create an easy-to-use and easy-to-implement application that makes UPS Access Point locations in the U.S. and Europe visible in the checkout process.

HubBox’s software is easily integrated with most major e-commerce platforms, including Shopify and Magento (see full list at hub-box.com ). HubBox works with retailers to incorporate the Ship to a UPS Access Point location service into their website so they can offer consumers convenient alternatives to home delivery. In addition, HubBox can connect to retailers' label printing solutions in order to streamline the label printing process. This solution helps businesses of all sizes that don’t have the IT resources or in-house knowledge to develop these capabilities.

Through HubBox, U.S. retailers can offer consumers the option to ship to more than 21,000 UPS Access Point locations in the U.S. and more than 17,000 UPS Access Point locations in Europe. European countries with UPS Access Point locations include: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

“This is yet another example of how UPS is delivering solutions to businesses that want to stand out in the competitive retail landscape, while at the same time creating options and improving convenience for consumers,” said Bill Smith, Vice President of Global Product Innovation at UPS. “HubBox’s click-and-collect solution can integrate seamlessly into a retailer’s website and make it easy for customers in the U.S. and Europe to ship to the best UPS Access Point location that fits their busy schedules.”

According to the 2019 UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper ™ survey, one in five shoppers prefers an alternative delivery location to a home delivery. Retailers that offer alternative delivery options can benefit from reduced shipping rates – as residential surcharges do not apply to business deliveries. In addition, they can avoid the inconvenience of failed deliveries.

“We’re thrilled to be working with UPS to make the convenience of picking up packages at a UPS Access Point location even easier,” said Sam Jarvis, Founder and CEO at HubBox. “Combining our specialized software with UPS’s unrivalled transportation and logistics network means that e-tailers of all sizes can employ an easy and convenient local pickup solution offering speed, safety and simplicity.”

With more than 40,000 UPS Access Point and 38,000 drop-box locations around the world, UPS gives customers the global advantage of an industry-leading network with more than 78,000 locations to pick up or drop off packages. UPS is in the process of adding 12,000 additional UPS Access Point locations across CVS Pharmacy, Michaels and Advance Auto Parts stores – bringing the total number of locations to 21,000 in the U.S. and 40,000 globally. Soon, more than 90 percent of U.S. consumers will find a UPS Access Point location within five miles of their home, offering an extraordinary level of convenience and flexibility.

HubBox’s Ship to a UPS Access Point location solution will be part of the UPS Ready ® program, which is a suite of third-party solutions integrated with UPS® technology, products and services. To learn more about how HubBox can help your business visit hub-box.com .

HubBox also recently joined UPS’s Customer Technology Program in the U.S., which allows qualified small and medium-sized businesses to quickly integrate software, hardware and marketing services from industry leaders and premier UPS Ready® providers at discounted prices. Some U.S. customers may also be eligible for contributions from UPS to help further reduce up-front costs.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

Samantha Slappey 404-828-3595 sslappey@ups.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.