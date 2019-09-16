Diamonds in the Arizona Desert

Arizona Land Expert Joe Dodani

Land purchases in Tonopah Arizona have created Diamonds in the Desert

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More precious than gold and within the reach of those wise enough to grasp it, Tonopah Arizona has proven to increase in value far beyond the speculations of the past of it being just land. Tonopah is located a short distance from another growing Arizona city, Buckeye, Arizona and not far from where Bill Gates shocked the world announcing the $80 million purchase of land near the city of Tonopah, Arizona, in order to build the nation’s first high-tech city, Belmont. Tonopah, is now being called ‘Diamond City’ by Joe Dodani, land and commercial real estate guru of Tonopah and the surrounding area for 15 years with over 200 land transactions in Arizona in his portfolio.

Since the day then governor of Arizona Jan Brewer and Nevada governor Brian Sandoval’s announcement of the interstate11 between Las Vegas and Phoenix, it created opportunities Tonopah, Arizona never dreamed of, from warehouses distribution centers and major Arizona California commerce connection stops to it becoming the quintessential location for those looking to be near the proposed ‘Smart City” named by Gates for his 25,000 Acres. In the past, Dodani has provided information on asset preservation of equity, leverage, diversification, and planning on why 30% of portfolios should be invested in raw land and now he and other investors offer the keys to Diamond City.

Known as the “Land Guru” of Dodani a self made successful family man who has specialized in land in Tonopah, AZ for over 15 years, is CLSE certified as a land expert in Arizona, has a CNE designation for Negotiation and winner of several awards including the prestigious Chairman and Presidential awards for several National real estate corporations like RE/MAX, all with his efforts commercial and residential properties. For a complete insight to Dodani’s Diamond City call Joe Dodani to reserve your place at the lunch and learn sessions on investing in land in Tonopah, Arizona that includes an informative tour with Joe. Dodani offers his expertise and advice at no charge and is willing to review all portfolios for investment.

For more information on Tonopah and surrounding areas land, contact:

Jawahar (Joe) Dodani 480-200-7127Joe@DodaniDiamondCity.com

Media Contacts:

James Shipp, 928.848.4088, james@shippshapemedia.com

Neha Mallik, 623.451.9041, gravitasmandc@gmail.com

