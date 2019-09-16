Global Scanning Probe Microscopes Market Study, 2019: 2010-2028 Review & Forecast

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Scanning Probe Microscopes to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains the latest information and historical data on this advanced instrumentation market, covering market revenues, pricing, producers and end user market demand.

It covers the current Scanning Probe Microscopy market including main instrumentation such as atomic force microscopes and scanning tunnelling microscopes as well as more specialised versions.



Report contents include:

Market analysis of the scanning probe microscopy market including revenues, future growth estimates, market outlook

Analysis of end user markets in semiconductors, materials and nanomaterials research, industrial R&D, life and health sciences research including growth estimates

Historical data

Pricing

Regional analysis including growth estimates

Analysis of the AFM probes market

Analysis of Low temperature STM/AFM segment

Profiles on SPM companies including products, number of employees, estimated revenues, and place in the market structure

Profiles of AFM probes companies

Market structure, market drivers and restraints

Key Topics Covered



1 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1 Report scope

1.2 Research methodology



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Market drivers

2.2 Market structure

2.3 Atomic force microscopes (AFM)

2.4 Low temperature STM

2.5 The SPM market in 2016

2.6 The SPM market in 2017

2.7 The SPM market in 2018

2.8 Recent industry developments (2018)

2.8.1 Horiba Scientific acquires AIST-NT

2.8.2 KLA-Tencor acquires Keysight product line

2.8.3 Bruker acquires Anasys Instruments

2.8.4 Bruker acquires JPK Instruments

2.8.5 Bruker acquires Alicona Imaging GmbH

2.9 Global market revenues, total, 2010-2028

2.9.1 Total

2.9.2 By market

2.9.3 By country/region



3 THE GLOBAL SCANNING PROBE MICROSCOPES MARKET

3.1 Market trends and drivers

3.1.1 Market segmentation 2010-2028

3.2 Market structure

3.3 Market outlook

3.3.1 End user markets

3.3.1.1 Market revenues, total 2010-2028

3.3.2 Annual unit sales

3.3.3 Prices

3.4 Markets by region

3.4.1 North America

3.4.1.1 Revenues 2010-2028

3.4.2 Asia-Pacific

3.4.2.1 Revenues 2010-2028

3.4.3 Europe

3.4.3.1 Revenues 2010-2028

3.4.4 Rest of the world

3.4.4.1 Revenues 2010-2028

3.5 Semiconductors and electronics

3.5.1 Market drivers

3.5.2 Historical market for SPM

3.5.3 Revenues 2010-2028

3.6 Materials and nanomaterials research

3.6.1 Market drivers

3.6.2 Historical market for SPM

3.6.3 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials research

3.6.4 Revenues 2010-2028

3.7 Life and health sciences and biomedical

3.7.1 Market drivers

3.7.2 Historical market for SPM

3.7.3 Revenues 2010-2028

3.8 Industrial R&D

3.8.1 Revenues 2010-2028



4 SCANNING PROBE MICROSCOPE COMPANY PROFILES44-60 (24 company profiles)



