U.S. Department of Homeland Security Budget Forecast to 2023 - The Top DHS Top Programs & Projects (Ongoing & Planned) That Suggest Possible Growth Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Department of Homeland Security Budget, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2020 US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget request is one of the highest spending bids in the last several years. The proposed budget is notably higher than that of 2019 because it keeps in line with the current administration's commitment to:
- Reinforce the US southern border;
- Build up cybersecurity defenses;
- Harden the US infrastructure in the fight against terrorism; and
- Continue recovery from the devastation of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017 and Florence in 2018.
The study reviews DHS components that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the homeland security market. It includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs.
The research service also assists in understanding the government's focus, the services it utilizes, and services it will likely require. The study also provides an overview of some DHS research and development trends that also offer insight into future market opportunities.
The cited funding data reflects only the funds assigned for discretionary spending and does not include mandatory fees. All years in this document refer to government fiscal years and not calendar years.
Market share and competitive analyses are based on the government contract obligations distributed during 2018. The base year for this research service is 2018, as it was the last year that complete contract data was published.
More than 290 companies received contract obligations worth more than $10 million each from the various DHS components in 2018. The research offers an analysis of the primary market participants in each component and brings to light the key services each component procured.
Lastly, this analysis delivers to readers some viable growth opportunities that may benefit incumbent or potential market participants if the right actions are taken at the right time.
Key Issues Addressed
- How does the DHS 2020 budget request differ from that of the 2019 request?
- Which DHS agencies will offer the highest prospects for growth in relation to the department's 2020 funding request?
- What are the top DHS top programs and projects (either ongoing or planned) that suggest possible growth opportunities?
- Which companies captured the largest share of the overall DHS market during 2018, and who are the top contractors for each agency?
- How would the DHS budget increase or decrease, and what factors would contribute to a change?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Top Trends for the DHS Market
- Key Predictions
- Select DHS Supplier Activity
- Disruptive Forces on the Horizon
- Spending and Operational Priorities
- What DHS Customers Want
2. Total Budget Request Overview
- Scope and Definitions
- Budget Overview
- Market Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total DHS Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total DHS Market - Spending Forecast
- DHS Budget Forecast Discussion
5. Competitive Analysis
- Market Share
- Competitive Structure of the DHS Market
- Market Share Analysis - Accenture
- Market Share Analysis - Bollinger Shipyards
- Market Share Analysis - CSRA
- Market Share Analysis - Eastern Shipbuilding Group
- Market Share Analysis - General Dynamics
- Market Share Analysis - The GEO Group Inc.
- Market Share Analysis - Leidos
- Market Share Analysis - PAE Holding Corp.
- Market Share Analysis - Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services
- Market Share Analysis - Unisys
- Competitive Environment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Rapid DNA System
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Body-Worn Power Module for First Responders
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Network Modeling for Risk Assessment
- Growth Opportunity 4 - New Icebreaker Subcontractors
- Strategic Imperatives for DHS Market Providers
7. CBP Segment Analysis
- CBP Segment Key Findings
- CBP Segment - Funding Request Breakdown
- CBP Segment - Top Programs/Projects
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
8. CISA Segment Analysis
9. CWMD Segment Analysis
10. FEMA Segment Analysis
11. ICE Segment Analysis
12. S&T Segment Analysis
13. TSA Segment Analysis
14. USCG Segment Analysis
15. USSS Segment Analysis
16. Conclusions and Recommendations
- Key Takeaways
17. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture
- Bollinger Shipyards
- CBP
- CISA
- CSRA
- CWMD
- Eastern Shipbuilding Group
- FEMA
- General Dynamics
- ICE
- Leidos
- PAE Holding Corp.
- S&T
- Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services
- TSA
- The GEO Group Inc.
- USCG
- USSS
- Unisys
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8f0skf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.