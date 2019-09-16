U.S. Department of Homeland Security Budget Forecast to 2023 - The Top DHS Top Programs & Projects (Ongoing & Planned) That Suggest Possible Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Department of Homeland Security Budget, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2020 US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget request is one of the highest spending bids in the last several years. The proposed budget is notably higher than that of 2019 because it keeps in line with the current administration's commitment to:

Reinforce the US southern border;

Build up cybersecurity defenses;

Harden the US infrastructure in the fight against terrorism; and

Continue recovery from the devastation of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017 and Florence in 2018.

The study reviews DHS components that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the homeland security market. It includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs.

The research service also assists in understanding the government's focus, the services it utilizes, and services it will likely require. The study also provides an overview of some DHS research and development trends that also offer insight into future market opportunities.



The cited funding data reflects only the funds assigned for discretionary spending and does not include mandatory fees. All years in this document refer to government fiscal years and not calendar years.



Market share and competitive analyses are based on the government contract obligations distributed during 2018. The base year for this research service is 2018, as it was the last year that complete contract data was published.



More than 290 companies received contract obligations worth more than $10 million each from the various DHS components in 2018. The research offers an analysis of the primary market participants in each component and brings to light the key services each component procured.

Lastly, this analysis delivers to readers some viable growth opportunities that may benefit incumbent or potential market participants if the right actions are taken at the right time.



Key Issues Addressed

How does the DHS 2020 budget request differ from that of the 2019 request?

Which DHS agencies will offer the highest prospects for growth in relation to the department's 2020 funding request?

What are the top DHS top programs and projects (either ongoing or planned) that suggest possible growth opportunities?

Which companies captured the largest share of the overall DHS market during 2018, and who are the top contractors for each agency?

How would the DHS budget increase or decrease, and what factors would contribute to a change?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



Key Findings

Top Trends for the DHS Market

Key Predictions

Select DHS Supplier Activity

Disruptive Forces on the Horizon

Spending and Operational Priorities

What DHS Customers Want

2. Total Budget Request Overview

Scope and Definitions

Budget Overview

Market Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total DHS Market

Forecast Assumptions

Total DHS Market - Spending Forecast

DHS Budget Forecast Discussion

5. Competitive Analysis

Market Share

Competitive Structure of the DHS Market

Market Share Analysis - Accenture

Market Share Analysis - Bollinger Shipyards

Market Share Analysis - CSRA

Market Share Analysis - Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Market Share Analysis - General Dynamics

Market Share Analysis - The GEO Group Inc.

Market Share Analysis - Leidos

Market Share Analysis - PAE Holding Corp.

Market Share Analysis - Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services

Market Share Analysis - Unisys

Competitive Environment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Rapid DNA System

Growth Opportunity 2 - Body-Worn Power Module for First Responders

Growth Opportunity 3 - Network Modeling for Risk Assessment

Growth Opportunity 4 - New Icebreaker Subcontractors

Strategic Imperatives for DHS Market Providers

7. CBP Segment Analysis

CBP Segment Key Findings

CBP Segment - Funding Request Breakdown

CBP Segment - Top Programs/Projects

Market Share

Competitive Environment

8. CISA Segment Analysis



9. CWMD Segment Analysis



10. FEMA Segment Analysis



11. ICE Segment Analysis



12. S&T Segment Analysis



13. TSA Segment Analysis



14. USCG Segment Analysis



15. USSS Segment Analysis



16. Conclusions and Recommendations

Key Takeaways

17. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Companies Mentioned



Accenture

Bollinger Shipyards

CBP

CISA

CSRA

CWMD

Eastern Shipbuilding Group

FEMA

General Dynamics

ICE

Leidos

PAE Holding Corp.

S&T

Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services

TSA

The GEO Group Inc.

USCG

USSS

Unisys

