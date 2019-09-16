L2 Consulting Services Inc. Completes Large Display System Installation on Boeing 767 Aircraft

L2 completes the design and certification cycle by installing the complete LDS system in an aircraft

/EIN News/ -- DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L2 Aviation, a recognized leader in avionics integrations, modifications and remote installations, has completed its first retrofit installation of the Collins Aerospace Large Display System (LDS). This installation milestone closed the loop of design, certification, and installation of the retrofit upgrade to legacy Boeing cockpits and it was performed by the company’s Remote Avionics Maintenance Services (RAMS) team. L2 has a long-standing relationship with Collins Aerospace on kitting, wiring of the LDS and was awarded a similar STC (ST09889AC) in May 2018 for the Installation of Rockwell Collins LDS-2100 large display systems in accordance with the Boeing 767 Master Drawing List. The RAMS division of L2 travels to an aircraft’s location to install all hardware, wiring and perform functional testing, returning the aircraft to service under its FAA Part 145 certificate.



The LDS provides several benefits for B767 and B757 aircraft operators such as reducing aircraft empty weight by up to 150lbs, removing 16 Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), display commonality with the 787 and B737MAX aircraft reducing required training and costs for airlines, plus the main benefit, enhancing the flight crew’s situational awareness with the 15.1 inch displays.

“It is very gratifying to be asked to install equipment where we built the kits and architected the installation design with Collins Aerospace. We hope that this milestone is a start to many more installations. It continues to be an exciting time for L2 and all the investments made in previous years are delivering the expected results in 2019.” said Mark Lebovitz, President of L2 Aviation.

