Global Self-Checkout Systems Market Projected to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2024 - Growing Deployment of Self-Checkout Systems in Entertainment, Healthcare & Retail Stores

The global self-checkout systems market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, growing from $3.7 billion in 2018 to $6.5 billion by 2024, on account of growing deployment of self-checkout systems at various industrial domains such as entertainment, healthcare and retail stores.

Self-checkout system is a multi-billion market and is poised to grow at a high rate, on account of factors such as need to enhance customer experience, reduce waiting time at retail supermarket chains, and low-operational cost of self-checkout systems.

The global self-checkout systems market can be segmented based on offering, transaction type, model, enterprise size and end-user



Based on the offerings, the market can be segmented into hardware, software and services. In 2018, hardware segment held nearly half of the global self-checkout systems market, backed by the presence of several manufacturers offering hardware components.

On the basis of transaction type, the market can be bifurcated into cashless and cash segments. Nowadays, more and more people are opting for the cashless option, on account of lesser complexity and lower prices, resulting in its fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of model type, countertop and mobile are the preferred models, as they occupy less space when compared with standalone models.



Regionally, the market for self-checkout systems is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the early adoption of advanced technologies and presence of several stores and hypermarkets, North America is registering extensive adoption of self-checkout systems.



Major players operating in the global self-checkout systems market are NCR Corporation, Toshiba TEC Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Fujitsu Limited IBM Corp., ITAB Scanflow AB, ECR Software Corporation, PCMS Group Ltd, Computer Hardware Design, Ltd. and Slabb Inc.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. ITAB Scanflow and Toshiba entered into an agreement, under which the latter company started selling and integrating ITAB's systems in the market.

