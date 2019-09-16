Registrations open for the 13th Annual Border Security Conference

Border Security Conference 2020

SMi Reports: The 13th Border Security Conference to take place on 11th- 12th February 2020 in Rome, Italy

ROME, SOUTHWARK, ITALY, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi is proud to present the 13th Annual Border Security Conference commencing on 11th-12th February 2020 in Rome, Italy.The event will discuss topics involving political strategies to secure land, air and sea borders in response to growing global threats. It will involve a whole array of leading governmental figures from across the globe to provide real insight and learning experiences on current content.Along with industry leaders presenting at the event, the Border Security Conference will explore the latest technological advancements in the field of biometrics and seamless travel for autonomous border controls with representatives from Miami International Airport and Lufthansa and many more. The event will emphasize international perspective with representation from global/regional organisations.For those interested in attending, an early bird discount of £400 for bookings made by 31st October is available online at www.bordersec-conference.com/ein1 Key focuses Include:• Automated International Border Control Systems and Associated technologies (AI etc.)• Mitigating European Refugee and Migrant Crisis/Protection of EU External Borders• International Cooperation, Information sharing and Communication on countering cross border threats• Security Management Systems (SeMS) in Aviation Security• Biometrics/vs Biometric Free border controls• Preventing the use of fraudulent documentationBenefits of attending:• Listen to exclusive briefings from the United States Border Patrol (DHS), Office of Biometric Security Management (DHS), U.S Customs and Border Protection (DHS) and the United States Navy (DoD)• Discuss how borders globally can be effectively managed in response to the growing migration crisis with IOM and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD)• Engage and network with a truly international audience and deliberate with industry thought leaders and technical experts from around the world• Hear from the United Nations and Europol on combating cross border terrorism and preventing globalised trafficking and crimeThe full two-day agenda will be released soon and can be requested from the event website at: www.bordersec-conference.com/ein1 -- END –Border Security ConferenceRome, Italy11th – 12th February 2020Sponsorship is now open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit at Mobile Deployable Communications 2020, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



