New Software Debuts in Homecare Operations Market

/EIN News/ -- Wichita, Kan., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran home care industry professionals develop and launch SwyftOps, a new software for home care operations management. Developers Plamen Ratchev, Bruce Berglind and other experts on their team have worked with, learned from, and advised thousands of business owners in the home care industry. They have now applied their more than 60 years of collective experience to provide home care business owners, their employees, and their clients a protected, fast and simple software option.

Built on a HIPAA-, PCI- and SOX-compliant platform, SwyftOps is engineered for security at all levels, and eliminates risks of significant electronic visit verification (EVV) penalties. The cloud-based platform is also unified and optimized for speed across any device, a convenience that the SwyftOps team says was a top priority.

"We recognize the demands placed upon home care operators," said Bruce Berglind, president of SwyftOps. "These challenges cannot be ignored. That's why we created uniquely intuitive features within SwyftOps. Further, business owners should never have to worry about software compromising their operations or coming up short of governmental mandates.

"SwyftOps has a solid scheduling component with robust payroll and billing capabilities. So many aspects of a home care operation rely on accurate scheduling – payroll, billing, bookkeeping, regulatory compliance, resource planning, and both client and employee satisfaction."

Premier platform features include smart schedule matching (based on availability, skills, proximity and much more), variable schedule management, interactive staff and family portals, flexible notifications, optimized travel directions, and compatibility with QuickBooks, Frax, and multiple payroll and billing solutions.

"The SwyftOps platform is exciting, fresh and dynamic," said Plamen Ratchev, CTO and senior vice president at SwyftOps. "Users will find that SwyftOps lives up to its name. It's swift! And there's a reassurance factor. We'll always be available with live, 24/7 support - whether it's a holiday or after-hours."

SwyftOps fees are based on scheduled hours. Berglind explained that this prevents penalizing agencies with shorter shifts, as well as those with higher billing rates. Monthly fees start as low as $100 for up to 250 hours, (or 40 cents per hour), then quickly decrease to as low as 1 cent per hour as agencies grow. SwyftOps accepts transferred data from most legacy systems and allows for unlimited clients, shifts, employees, and users with fully customizable permissions. Within any state, a SwyftOps user can partition unlimited locations, zones, and territories.

"If you're a new business or just want to make a switch, rest assured the SwyftOps onboarding process is simple," said Chris Trempe, executive director of operations at SwyftOps. "The start-up time is short and the software is easy to learn!"

For more information on SwyftOps, visit SwyftOps.com.

About SwyftOps

SwyftOps. Home care experts with more than six decades of collective operational and technological experience developed SwyftOps with security, speed and simplicity as its top priorities. SwyftOps provides live 24/7 support and a feature-rich environment for its subscribers. Learn more at SwyftOps.com.

Bruce Berglind. Bruce operated a home care agency in New Jersey from 2003 until its sale in 2012. That year he moved his other company, Frax, to Kansas. Bruce serves as president at Frax, which provides operational support services (concierge phone coverage, after-hours scheduling, payroll, billing, and full-service bookkeeping) to home care agencies nationwide. (FraxOutsourcing.com)

Plamen Ratchev. As president of Tangra in Florida, Plamen has been the architect of diverse applications across multiple industries. This includes more than 20 years of developing and deploying operational software for major home care franchisers. (TangraInc.com)

