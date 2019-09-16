Kentico Kontent Enables Business Agility with Content-as-a-Service Model

Kentico updates its Content-as-a-Service solution that helps enterprise organizations unify their content and gain control over the entire content lifecycle. Together with this update, Kentico Cloud rebrands under a new name—Kentico Kontent.

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, N.H., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kentico Software , a leading provider of digital experience and Content-as-a-Service solutions, announced Kentico Kontent, a new brand for its award-winning Kentico Cloud Content-as-a-Service solution.



Kentico Cloud, built from the ground up as a pure headless CMS, has grown rapidly in the last 12 months, adding big name references such as Starbucks, PPG, Anaplan, Kramp, Rewe Group, Trusted Choice, Vogue, and more to the growing list of enterprise organizations employing the software. “Content is a critical part of every customer experience. Yet we still see many enterprise organizations struggle with managing their content at scale. They're limited by content silos and legacy technologies. Kentico Kontent allows them to unify their content across the organization and deliver consistent experiences across channels,” said Petr Palas, CEO of Kentico Software. “Kentico Kontent helps organizations regain control over their entire content lifecycle, shorten time to value, and deliver consistent experience across channels.”

The Content-as-a-Service Solution

Kentico Kontent is a Content-as-a-Service solution that gives organizations control over their entire content lifecycle in a single unified environment. Flexible content models, collaboration, and workflow lead to faster content production, better consistency, and higher quality. Content is managed completely independent of the presentation, which frees developers to build with their favorite technologies while content teams can focus on producing high quality content with the confidence it will look great in any digital experience.

Kentico Kontent—A New Name for a New Era

“Today, we are delighted to be launching www.kontent.ai , the new home of Kentico Kontent,” said Palas. “We have seen the needs of our customers change and we believe that Content-as-a-Service solutions are going to be central to enterprise organizations in the coming months and years. We endeavor to provide the best CaaS solution on the market with Kentico Kontent and we are very excited about this next chapter in Kentico’s story,” he added.

About Kentico

Kentico’s products include Kentico EMS, the all-in-one CMS, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform, and Kentico Kontent, the flexible Content-as-a-Service solution. Kentico EMS allows users to manage content, contacts, and campaigns, track customer journeys, provide global e-commerce functionality, and measure and analyze the results to create and manage customer experiences easily in a dynamic business environment. Kentico’s CaaS solution, Kentico Kontent, enables collaboration across the entire content lifecycle and integrates with any systems the customer has adopted. Flexible content models, collaboration, and workflow lead to faster content production and consistent experiences across channels.

www.kentico.com

