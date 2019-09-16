Pax8 Now Offering Cloud Workspace for Azure in Partnership with CloudJumper

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced it has added Cloud Workspace® for Azure through its partnership with CloudJumper , a leading Workspace as a Service (WaaS), Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) platform innovator for agile business IT. Microsoft’s classic RDS based Remote Desktop solutions and the new Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) offers a more enhanced cloud workspace experience and compliments the Modern Workspace efforts with Azure and Microsoft 365. Through the agreement, Pax8 is enabling Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to leverage Cloud Workspace for Azure to custom-build their own RDS or WVD technology stack combing WaaS, DaaS, VDI, Azure, Microsoft 365, and any other security options, then manage it with Cloud Workspace Management Suite.



“With Cloud Workspace for Azure, our partners now have access to a highly functional Windows application delivery system to power cloud-enabled business-class applications and data delivery,” said Ryan Walsh, chief channel officer at Pax8. “We are laser-focused on simplifying the cloud buying experience for MSPs. The solution delivers on that promise, allowing users to seamlessly pass their Active Directory Domain Services credentials throughout the platform, using single sign-on to access applications based on user-defined policies for a better overall experience.”

Forbes predicts Azure cloud revenue will grow to $19B in 2020. Centric to this growth are products designed to grow cloud revenue for MSPs. Cloud Workspace for Azure features advanced levels of automation for the deployment of virtual desktops, applications, and complete cloud workspaces within Azure.

“Cloud Workspace Management Suite delivers the management and automation that IT solution providers require for virtual desktop, application, and complete cloud workspace delivery on Azure,” said JD Helms, president at CloudJumper. “We expect this enhanced partnership to be well-received as it delivers greater efficiency and value to our mutual partners.”

Advantages of Cloud Workspace for Azure and Cloud Workspace Management Suite:

Automates the provisioning of classic Cloud Workspace deployments and newer WVD environments

Advanced levels of automation for deployment of virtual desktops

Ability to manage solutions for multiple customers from a single pane of glass environment

Eliminates the need for a separate server and broker infrastructure

Enables economies of scale via Workload Scheduling and Live Scaling

About Pax8

Pax8 is the best place to buy cloud solutions. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 empowers managed service providers (MSPs) to achieve more with cloud technology. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, Pax8 simplifies cloud buying, improves operational efficiency, and lowers client acquisition cost. Pax8 is a proven, award-winning disruptor in the market, earning accolades like NexGen’s Best in Show, Best Places to Work in IT by ComputerWorld, Biggest Buzz at IT Nation, CRN’s Coolest Cloud Vendor, Best in Show at XChange, HTG’s Best Partner Program, and more. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, by other public cloud providers and most private clouds. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

