SkyBitz Launches New Wireless Door Sensor for Advanced Asset Security with Real-Time Notifications

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBitz, a leader in IoT telematics solutions, announces the launch of its WMS Wireless Door Sensor for customers currently tracking and monitoring their assets within the SkyBitz SmartTrailer™ Ecosystem. With the installation of SkyBitz Wireless Door Sensors, customers can reap the rewards of attaining more accurate asset utilization, while reducing load theft and validating product deliveries in real-time.



The new Wireless Door Sensor expands the SkyBitz SmartTrailer™ system of sensors that report actionable data from their asset management devices to the SkyBitz InSight platform and TMS integrations. The sensor provides real-time notifications of door open and close events, either at specified landmarks or anywhere other than a specified landmark. Now customers can address common liability issues associated with managing remote trailers, containers, and cargo such as unauthorized use or theft. Plus, in conjunction with TMS data, customers can know precisely when a trailer loading event has been completed.

“With the release of the Wireless Door Sensor, our commitment to delivering advanced and secure data intelligence solutions to our customers continues,” states Henry Popplewell, SkyBitz President. “Our team of engineers and product managers work closely with customers to address gaps in their operation. This is one of those innovations that will quickly impact their bottom line.”

Wireless capability allows for a much quicker installation time as the device itself can be setup in as little as ten minutes. Customers can confirm operation using the SkyBitz Tools mobile application. Compatible with the SkyBitz GXT5002C, the Wireless Door Sensor translates data securely through the SkyBitz portal sending real-time notifications via email or text, making it a valuable tool for customers with intermodal containers, trailers or other assets that transport goods through remote areas.

SkyBitz InSight platform integrates the Wireless Door Sensor data, so alerts and notifications are scheduled in real-time. In addition to reducing theft or identifying assets that are under-utilized or potentially used as storage, customers can pinpoint the exact time the doors were opened and closed, confirming trailer loading completion time and customer deliveries.

About SkyBitz

SkyBitz Inc. provides America’s backbone transportation and logistics industries real-time asset tracking and data analytics from sensors and remote monitoring solutions, enabling its customers to make the best business decisions to impact their bottom line. SkyBitz Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telular Corporation, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5 billion.

