Global Market for Toluene Nears $36 Billion by 2024 - Industry Dynamics, Trends & Developments, Pricing Analysis, Competitive Landscape

The "Global Toluene Market By Derivative (Benzene & Xylene, Solvents, Gasoline Additives, Toluene Diisocynate (TDI), Tri Nitro Toluene (TNT)), By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA & South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report



The global toluene market was valued a $ 27.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 35.9 billion by 2024.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing applications of its derivatives in different industries which include construction industry, cosmetics and agriculture. Additionally, growth in end-user industries such as construction, explosives and agrochemicals in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America is further anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.



The toluene market is segmented based on derivative type and region. Based on derivatives types, the global toluene market is classified into benzene & xylene, toluene diisocyanate (TDI), solvent, gasoline additives and tri-nitro toluene (TNT). Benzene & xylene is the dominating segment as toluene (in the form of benzene-toluene-xylene mixtures) are utilized in the blending of petrol and occur as a by-product in the manufacturing of styrene.



The TDI segment is expected to be the fastest growing market for toluene during forecast period as it is majorly used in the production of PU foams, which are widely used in industries such as, oil & gas, building & construction, and automotive for insulating applications. Furthermore, solvent accounted for the second largest share in the global toluene market, owing to its higher demand in the manufacturing of the cosmetics and paints & coatings industry.



Regionally, the global toluene market has been segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for a substantial share in the market followed by North America. Growth of the Asia-Pacific toluene market is led by rising construction activities and growth in the cosmetics industry across the region.



Some of the leading players in the global toluene market are Exxon-Mobil Chemical, Sinopec, Shell, Reliance Industries, ConocoPhillips, Valero Energy, BASF SE, BP Chemicals, China National Petroleum, Mitsui & Co, among others.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global toluene market size.

To forecast the global toluene market based on derivative type and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global toluene market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global toluene market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the toluene market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of toluene.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors to be considered for product selection

4.2. Factors influencing purchase decision

4.3. Unmet needs



5. Global Toluene Industry Overview



6. Global Toluene Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Derivatives (Benzene & Xylene, Solvents, Toluene Diisocynate (TDI), Gasoline Additives, Tri Nitro Toluene (TNT), Others)

6.2.2. By Company

6.2.3. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. Asia-Pacific Toluene Market Outlook



8. North America Toluene Market Outlook



9. Europe Toluene Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Toluene Market Outlook



11. South America Toluene Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

15.2.1. Shell

15.2.2. Exxon-Mobil Chemical

15.2.3. Valero Energy

15.2.4. Sinopec

15.2.5. Reliance Industries

15.2.6. ConocoPhillips

15.2.7. BASF SE

15.2.8. BP Chemicals

15.2.9. China National Petroleum

15.2.10. Mitsui & Co.



16. Strategic Recommendations



