Medical Facility of the Future Coming to Clifton Park, NY

Groundbreaking for Multi-Specialty Medical Care Center Set for Spring 2020

/EIN News/ -- Clifton Park, NY, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is partnering with several local, independent physician practices to create a multi-specialty medical care center in Clifton Park, NY. The state-of-the-art facility – which will be located along Route 9 – will provide patients with the highest level of care and customer service, and will be run by some of the best doctors in the country.

“Few things are more important than your health. That is why CDPHP is teaming up with the best and brightest to provide patients with a world-class health care experience. This medical facility will be patient-centric, practice efficient, and cutting-edge from a technology perspective. We are thrilled to get the shovels in the ground!” said CDPHP President and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett.

The medical care center will include the following independent physician partners: Albany ENT & Allergy Services, Albany Gastroenterology Consultants, Capital Cardiology Associates, Capital District Renal Physicians, and OrthoNY.

“This complex – coupled with the new OrthoNY building across the street – will make Route 9 a hub for medical innovation,” added Bennett.

While each practice will remain independent, the goal is to create a unified patient experience that will utilized the latest technology and forward-thinking business practices.



“Albany ENT & Allergy Services is thrilled to be part of this exciting project. We are thrilled to be partnering with CDPHP on this exciting initiative and looking forward to furthering our mission of providing patients with the highest quality of care in a state-of-the-art setting,” said Gavin Setzen, MD, FACS, Albany ENT & Allergy Services.

“At Albany Gastroenterology Consultants, our goal is to provide patients with an exceptional experience and highest level of care. Working with CDPHP and our additional physicians partners, we plan to bring that experience to the next level,” said James V. Puleo II, MD, Albany Gastroenterology Consultants.

“This project is a no-brainer for the Capital Region, and CDPHP is the perfect partner to pull it off. Our like-minded organizations are coming together to improve patient care, and I could not be any more proud to be a part of it,” said Augustin Delago, MD, FACC, FSCAI, Capital Cardiology Associates.

“This project is a win-win for patients and providers alike. I applaud CDPHP for its efforts to improve patient care while protecting the independent practice of medicine,” said Dr. Vincent Carsillo, President and Managing Partner, Capital District Renal Physicians.

“This partnership puts the Capital Region on the map for health care innovation. Patients will want to be seen by a doctor in this corridor, where a payer and providers have come together to offer a world-class health care experience,” said Lenny Goldstock, MD, OrthoNY.

CDPHP and its physician partners will spend the next eight weeks designing the facility. The building is being designed around patients, and how they access care, supporting those who are sick, as well as those who want to improve long-term health and wellness. CDPHP will leverage the expertise of national health care consulting firm, Navigant, as it designs the center.

“As the physicians’ health plan, CDPHP is uniquely positioned to this work. We will be the glue that holds these practices together.” said Bennett.

“Since 1984, it has been our mission to improve the quality of care in the communities we serve through strategic provider partnerships. This project takes that to the next level, and builds upon our goal of creating a virtually-integrated health system in Upstate New York,” said Bennett.

The office will be open to CDPHP members and non-members alike. A formal groundbreaking ceremony is expected to take place in spring 2020.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

